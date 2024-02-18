Spell the word WINNERS

ACS students earn top honors

Auburn City Schools won the 2024 Lee County Spelling Bee, with Ethan Zou and Liam Kim securing the top two spots in the Feb. 6 competition. In the 20th round, Ethan Zou (sixth grader), representing J.F. Drake Middle School, won first place with the word “anchorage” (an area suitable for a ship to anchor in). Liam Kim (fourth grader), representing Ogletree Elementary School, was the first alternate among spellers from 24 area schools. The spelling bee was hosted by Lee Scott Academy at Cornerstone Church on Hamilton Road in Auburn. Pictured from left to right on the back row are Auburn Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anna Hovey, Dr. Shirley Lazenby M.D., retired U.S. Navy Commander and Auburn resident J.R. Jones, United Way Executive Director Tipi Miller and Opelika Library Director Rosanna McGinnis. On the front row are Liam Kim and Ethan Zou. FUN FACT: This is second year in a row Ethan has won the Lee County Spelling Bee. Auburn City Schools is proud of Ethan and Liam for their performances and we look forward to Ethan spelling at the state level in March.