Golden State Foods to invest $9.4 million in new equipment

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA— Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced that an existing Opelika manufacturing company, Golden State Foods, will be enhancing operations at its current facility in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park.

Golden State Foods is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is one of the leading diversified suppliers to the quick service restaurant and retail industries. With this latest modernization, GSF plans to invest an additional $9.4 million for automated manufacturing equipment.

“GSF appreciates the continued support that the City of Opelika provides us,” said Nathan Murphy, vice president of operations for protein products. “Our valued collaboration contributes to GSF’s continued growth and our ability to remain competitive as a leading foodservice supplier in today’s marketplace.”

“We are fortunate to have this thriving industry in Opelika,” Fuller said. “GSF enhances our local economy and has made a positive impact in our community. This exciting development brings new opportunity and growth to Opelika and for that we are grateful.”

“Golden State Foods is a wonderful community partner that not only continues to provide great jobs for our community, but also provides valuable assistance through their GSF Foundation to help meet our community’s needs said John Sweatman, Economic Development Director for the city of Opelika. “It is a great testament to our workforce and the business climate in Opelika that they continue to invest and grow here.”