Dorothea Anne Dillman Obituary

Through her devout Catholic faith and her passionate lifelong career as a nurse, a life of dedication and compassion extended far beyond herself.

Dorothea Dillman, 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 15, 1949, to Oscar and Dorothea (Lage) Beal. Oscar was of the Iroquois Nation and served in the USMC. Dorothea graduated from Western Hills High School in 1967 before joining the United States Navy, under the WAVES program. Upon her honorable discharge, Dorothea attended Stoney Brook University, earning her BSN. For her MSN, she attended the Medical College of Wisconsin. She then attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) for her DSN and transferred to their PhD program. In 2008, from Calamus University, Dorothea achieved her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Nursing and Education.

Dorothea met the love of her life, Hospital Corpsman Franklin Robert Dillman, in 1969, at St. Albans Naval Hospital, Queens, New York. They were married in Cincinnati on Aug. 22, 1970.

Their first bundle of joy, Tina Dillman, was born in 1972. Tina blessed Dorothea and Franklin with three beautiful grandchildren, Skyler, Kyauna and Connor. Skyler recently blessed them with their first great-grandchild, Skylynn Kae King.

Their second child, Franklin William Dillman, born in 1974, blessed Dorothea and Franklin with Franklin Robert and Amelia.

Dorothea was a devout Catholic and an active St. Michael’s Catholic Church member. She sang in the choir and devoted countless hours to the former Haiti Committee. During this time, she raised money, organized and participated in several medical missions to Haiti.

Dorothea had close to 35 years of experience caring for trauma, ICU and CVICU patients. Her most rewarding position was as a clinical instructor teaching patient care and advocacy at Auburn University of Montgomery. Dedicated to her students’ success, she provided each student with a specific physical examination handbook she purchased online and composed printed handouts and guides devoted to patient care and physical examinations. Dorothea continued to mentor many nurses post-graduation. Her students adored her; they admired her passion and wholeheartedness.

Dorothea is preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Delores Beal and Dena Eisenecher,and her two most precious cats, Bumpers and Caspuur.

She is survived by her husband, her two sisters, Darleen (Kenneth) Dickman and Darcel Metz; her brother Dan (Pat) Beal; her two children; her five grandchildren; and her great-granddaughter.

Dorothea will forever be in our hearts. Her never-ending selfless love touched so many; she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her!

Family, students, and friends are invited to attend Dorothea’s service on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Auburn, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by her service and Mass at 11 a.m. For a nurse transition, the Nurse Honor Guard will provide the Nightingale Tribute for Dorothea.

Interment will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with full military honors on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothea’s name may be made to the Nurse Honor Guard by contacting Amanda at 334-728-1822 or nursehonorguard.al@gmail.com