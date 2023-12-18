Gardine “Gerry” Lanier

Mrs. Geraldine (Gerry) McQueen Lanier, 93, of Opelika, went to be home with her Savior and Lord at Arbor Springs on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Memorial services are planned for 10:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Her son, Eddie Lanier, of Lanett; two prized granddaughters Laura (Thomas) Davison of Huntsville, Alabama and Katie (Stefan) Slade of Pike Road; four great-grandchildren Henry and Emmett Davison, and Anna and Isaac Slade; and a host of nieces and nephews survive Gerry. Little Luke Lanier, her husband of 66 years, preceded her in death.

She attended elementary and high school in Eclectic, finishing in the spring of 1948. She soon married Luke Lanier, who had recently returned from service in World War II, and assisted him in building their first house near Eclectic, a task that they completed pretty much by themselves. Gerry worked for a few years at the State Health Department in Montgomery before beginning a career with the U. S Postal Service that lasted twenty-five years, first in Eclectic, later in Auburn, and finally in Shorter.

Gerry was an outstanding cook and was well known for her delicious cakes. She also shared Luke’s love for flowers and assisted him in maintaining their beautiful yard. After her grandchildren were born, she and Luke pulled up some deep roots in Eclectic and moved to Opelika, where they delighted in hosting the grandchildren and their friends.

Gerry had a deep and abiding faith, and was an active member of Eclectic Methodist Church and later Trinity United Methodist Church of Opelika and the New Life Sunday School Class. In Eclectic, she and Luke often provided a home away from home for church youth ministers and visiting speakers. She was always ready and willing to show her hospitality. She had a deep feeling for people in nursing homes and regular visits to those folks were a priority for her. The family is so grateful for the prayers and support that the Trinity members, and many other friends and family members have supplied during her declining years. They also appreciate the kindness shown by the staff of Camellia Place, Arbor Springs, and Chattahoochee Hospice; and the loving care by Rockelle Washington for the past four years. She called Rockelle her other child. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Methodist Church.