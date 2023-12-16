Ira Jay Ruff II, 61, died on Dec.13 2023, at his family home.

Mr. Ruff was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Jay Ruff and Alice Lumpkin Ruff as well as his brother Gene Ruff.

Ira Ruff is survived by his daughter, Katie Ruff; son in law, Brandon McMillan; and two grandchildren that he adored dearly: Mallary and Tylar McMillan; as well as his brother, Sandy Sanders, his wife Hope Sanders; his sister, Loretta Kline, her two children and their families.

Mr. Ruff had a good life and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.