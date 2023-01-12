20 Under 40 Class Enjoys Winter Retreat

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 20 Under 40 class went on its winter retreat last weekend. They were able to get to know each other a little better with a name game, heard from Dr. Chenavis Evans on important leadership traits and types, learned about Robert’s Rules of Order from City Clerk Russell Jones, enjoyed a Q&A with the Co-Founders of the 20 Under 40 Program — Mayor Gary Fuller and Lucinda Cannon — and gained more insight into the Strengths Finder Test with Whitney Comer from Auburn University. The class was also able to discuss and dive deeper into their service project plans for the Creekline Trail.

“It was a jam packed day full of learning and professional development,” said the Chamber’s Facebook page. “They are making great progress and we can’t wait to see the end result! What an incredible class!”

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER