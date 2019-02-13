Rep. Mike Rogers speaks out on House Resolution 72

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Congressman Mike Rogers made the following statement today after cosponsoring H. Res. 72, which condemns all anti-Israel and anti-Semitic hatred recently promoted by Louis Farrakhan and Democratic Members of Congress.

“The growing hatred we hear spewed from people like Mr. Farrakhan has no place in American society. More shockingly, this hate has bled into the halls of Congress by Liberal Democrats, and it is simply unacceptable. I will always stand with Israel and against anti-Semitism in whatever form it takes,” Rogers said.

Rogers serves as Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.