Opelika School Board recognizes 2018-19 ‘OCS Teachers of the Year’ winners

By Beth Pinyerd

Classroom Observer

The Opelika City School board recognized the OCS Teachers of the Year during their meeting last Tuesday.

According to school administrators and OCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors, these teachers were selected because they “take teaching seriously, work with the children all the time, resourceful, seek help on how to make (the education experience) better for their students … and (are) very respected by students and staff.”

Following are the OCS 2018-19 Teachers of the Year:

Carver Primary-Patrice McAllister

Southview Primary-Hannah Owens

Morris Avenue Intermediate-Teresa Swann

Northside Intermediate-Melissa Cook

West Forest Intermediate-Kori Skinner

Opelika High School-Hannah Holladay

OCS Elementary Teacher of the Year – Rachel Tate of Jeter Primary

OCS Secondary Teacher of the Year – Kathryn Gholston of Opelika Middle School.

The teachers of the year were presented gifts of silver platters and character coins. Teachers’ families were in attendance and introduced as this outstanding accomplishment was honored.

Neighbors also recognized the service of the school board members who are dedicated civic servants, spending or volunteering their time in with students and being engaged in the community.

In other business, the board:

– approved personnel recommendations

– approved of an increase in the state per-mile travel reimbursement rate for use of personal cars.

– approved a revision to the N-3 Federal funds policy

– approved a bid for a new wood floor for the existing Opelika High School Gymnasium

– approved the removal and replacement of the existing sound system for the Opelika High School Gymnasium

approved specific out-of-state field trip requests

heard regular reports on finances, child nutrition, Opelika High School club guidelines and K5 Reading Coach positions.

The next school board meeting is scheduled on Feb. 26.