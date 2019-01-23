Opelika School Board recognizes 2018-19 ‘OCS Teachers of the Year’ winners

By Beth Pinyerd
Classroom Observer
The Opelika City School board recognized the OCS Teachers of the Year during their meeting last Tuesday.
According to school administrators and OCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors, these teachers were selected because they “take teaching seriously, work with the children all the time, resourceful, seek help on how to make (the education experience) better for their students … and (are) very respected by students and staff.”
Following are the OCS 2018-19 Teachers of the Year:
Carver Primary-Patrice McAllister
Southview Primary-Hannah Owens
Morris Avenue Intermediate-Teresa Swann
Northside Intermediate-Melissa Cook
West Forest Intermediate-Kori Skinner
Opelika High School-Hannah Holladay
OCS Elementary Teacher of the Year – Rachel Tate of Jeter Primary
OCS Secondary Teacher of the Year – Kathryn Gholston of Opelika Middle School.
The teachers of the year were presented gifts of silver platters and character coins. Teachers’ families were in attendance and introduced as this outstanding accomplishment was honored.
Neighbors also recognized the service of the school board members who are dedicated civic servants, spending or volunteering their time in with students and being engaged in the community.
In other business, the board:
– approved personnel recommendations
– approved of an increase in the state per-mile travel reimbursement rate for use of personal cars.
– approved a revision to the N-3 Federal funds policy
– approved a bid for a new wood floor for the existing Opelika High School Gymnasium
– approved the removal and replacement of the existing sound system for the Opelika High School Gymnasium
approved specific out-of-state field trip requests
heard regular reports on finances, child nutrition, Opelika High School club guidelines and K5 Reading Coach positions.
The next school board meeting is scheduled on Feb. 26.