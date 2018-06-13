Marriage: Life’s ultimate journey

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

Nearly a year ago, I embarked on the greatest journey this planet has to offer – marriage.

In the months, weeks and days leading up to this momentous occasion, I sought the advice of every happily married man I knew, in hopes of preparing for this huge leap.

Opinions and thoughts varied widely, but there was one consensus- the first year of marriage is always the hardest.

Time rushed by, and before I knew it, I was standing at the altar on my wedding day, about to promise before God, family and friends that this woman was about to become my charge, my keep, for the rest of my life.

What a responsibility! What a task! What a commitment!

As I slipped the ring onto her finger, those realizations were heightened. I was keenly aware of the gravity of my actions and what they signified; what their impact would have on the rest of my life.

Driving away from our reception, I cast a backwards glance in the rearview mirror. The friendly, smiling faces of my dearest family and friends became mere specks on the horizon, symbolic of what I viewed as the turning and flipping of the page to my life’s newest chapter.

During our rainy but peaceful week spent honeymooning at Panama City Beach, I came to discover and appreciate the beauty of this new era.

Our conversations, were the same, but the dynamic was different.

This woman was no longer my girlfriend or fiance, but my wife, MY FAMILY. There were no other labels left for each other other than husband and wife – which was so refreshing.

I’ve learned more about myself through this journey than I ever planned to. A journey that has revealed how blessed, lucky and fortunate I am to have found someone who could complete me, make me whole and feel like I could do anything I imagined.

And for that, Jessi Dawn, I am eternally grateful. Eternally grateful for you, and that you chose me. Eternally grateful for the Netflix marathons; late-night Krispy Kreme runs and quiet evenings spent in each other’s company.

In the series finale of my all-time favorite television show “The Office,” one of the series’ main characters, Andy, addresses the camera crew with the following statement, one that I’ve pondered over considerably the last 361 days.

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”

For the record, I’m here to say that I’m in the midst of my good old days. Through the grace of God, I have found someone who wants to walk with me through the valleys and summit the mountaintops throughout this journey we call life.

I’m looking forward to the next 365 days and beyond with you, Jessi Dawn.