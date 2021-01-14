Trinity rings in the new year, drops home opener

By Wil Crews

After ending 2020 with a strong performance, Trinity Christian’s Varsity Boys basketball team began the new year with two tough losses but bounced back for a win on Friday.

The first game of 2021 was against Conecuh Springs Christian School in Union Springs on Jan. 5. Trinity lost a game that was closer than the 47-38 scoreline suggested. Brandon Riddle led the way for Trinity with 24 points, and Daniel Adams added 8.

Two days later on Jan. 7, Trinity played its first home game in the newly renovated Covington Rec Center. Ultimately, Trinity lost a close contest, 73-71, to The Oaks. Adams had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Trinity, and Riddle led the way with a team-high 25 points. Conner Hammett added 9 points, Lewis Reeves scored 15 and Brady Streetman also pulled down six rebounds in the tough loss. The Oaks were able to secure the win thanks in part to some clutch play from Christian Allen, who led all scorers with 35.

“He played a great game and ultimately put the team on his shoulders at the end,” said Trinity Head Coach Paul Stith.

Trinity was back in action the next day as Lagrange Christian Academy came to town. The JV Boys played first and battled throughout the game but ultimately fell just short of earning their first win, losing 33-31. Turnovers were a killer for the Eagles as Lagrange capitalized on Trinity’s mistakes to the tune of 21 points off turnovers. Still, Trinity had the ball for one final possession but just didn’t have the time to get a good look at the basket. Drew Cason led all scorers with 14, and Cole Middleton pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to go with his two points.

Next, the Varsity Boys played and got their second win of the season when they topped Lagrange 38-32 in what was a sloppy shooting performance from both teams. Trinity was led by Lewis Reeves and Brandon Riddle, who each finished with 11 points. Daniel Adams scored 10 and was joined by Brady Streetman in doing the dirty work of solid defense and rebounding.

According to their online schedule, Trinity will next be in action on Jan. 14 at home versus LaFayette Christian Academy.

“The greatest thing about this group of guys, though, is their attitude,” Stith said. “They don’t quit even when they are getting pounded. They don’t lose their temper while playing. They respect their opponents and the game on the whole. I’m thankful to be associated with them. They’ve put up with a lot as I’ve been learning alongside them and I hope they are learning to love and appreciate the game.”