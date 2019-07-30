Students in Lee County head back to school next week

By Morgan Bryce
Editor
Students across Lee County will return to school next week marking the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic calendar year.
The Opelika City Schools System will be the first to start on Aug. 6. All Lee County Schools, Beauregard, Beulah, Loachapoka and Smiths Station as well as Lee-Scott Academy will report on Aug. 7, Auburn City Schools and Glenwood School on Aug. 8 and Trinity Christian School will be the last one to start on Aug. 12. Each school’s first day will be a half day for students.
Following is a breakdown of the remaining school year for students of each school in Lee County. Schools with differing schedules from others will be noted. These are subject to change because of possible weather or unforeseen events:
• Labor Day (Sept. 2) – All schools off
• Columbus Day (Oct. 14) – Trinity Christian School only
• Fall Break – Glenwood School (Oct. 11 through 14), Lee-Scott Academy (Oct. 14 and 15) and Opelika City Schools (Oct. 14 and 15)
• Veterans Day (Nov. 11) – All schools off
- Thanksgiving Break (Nov. 25 through 29) – All schools off
• Winter Break – Trinity Christian School (Dec. 16 through Jan. 3), and all remaining schools Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, except Opelika which resumes on Jan. 2 and Glenwood on Jan. 7. Glenwood has two additional Winter Break days on Feb. 17 and 18
• Dr. Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 20) – All schools off
- President’s Day (Feb. 17) – All but Lee County Schools will be off
• Spring Break – Auburn City Schools and Lee-Scott Academy (March 9 through 13), Glenwood and Lee County Schools (March 30 through April 3) and Opelika (March 16 through 20)
• Good Friday and Easter Monday (April 10 and 13) – Glenwood School, Lee-Scott Academy and Trinity Christian School. Both teachers and students will be off at Lee-Scott but there will be a Teacher Workday for Glenwood teachers on April 13.
• Last Day for Students – Trinity Christian School (May 14), Glenwood School (May 19) and Auburn City Schools, Lee County Schools, Lee-Scott Academy and Opelika City Schools on May 21
• Graduation – Trinity Christian School (May 14), Beauregard High School, Beulah High School, Glenwood School and Lee-Scott Academy (May 21) and Auburn High School, Loachapoka High School and Opelika High School (May 22). Smiths Station High School’s 2020 graduation date has not yet been finalized.
Editor’s note: On behalf of the Observer staff, we’d like to wish each and every one of our county’s students and teachers a prosperous and successful school year!