Students in Lee County head back to school next week

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Students across Lee County will return to school next week marking the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic calendar year.

The Opelika City Schools System will be the first to start on Aug. 6. All Lee County Schools, Beauregard, Beulah, Loachapoka and Smiths Station as well as Lee-Scott Academy will report on Aug. 7, Auburn City Schools and Glenwood School on Aug. 8 and Trinity Christian School will be the last one to start on Aug. 12. Each school’s first day will be a half day for students.

Following is a breakdown of the remaining school year for students of each school in Lee County. Schools with differing schedules from others will be noted. These are subject to change because of possible weather or unforeseen events:

• Labor Day (Sept. 2) – All schools off

• Columbus Day (Oct. 14) – Trinity Christian School only

• Fall Break – Glenwood School (Oct. 11 through 14), Lee-Scott Academy (Oct. 14 and 15) and Opelika City Schools (Oct. 14 and 15)

• Veterans Day (Nov. 11) – All schools off