Standard Deluxe Presents the Old 280 Boogie April 23 & 24

CONTRIBUTED BY

STANDARD DELUXE

WAVERLY –

Spring has arrived in Alabama, which means one of our state’s most beloved festivals is right around the corner – Standard Deluxe’s Old 280 Boogie. On a grassy yard, under an open sky and Alabama pines, attendees to the Boogie will enjoy an outdoor event celebrating music, printmaking, art, Southern food and welcoming vibes. Fully accessible to all, the two-day event happens Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, at Standard Deluxe in Waverly, Alabama.

Visitors to the Old 280 Boogie can expect an entertaining time that fosters community and honors the homegrown, do-it-yourself values of Alabama. Garden and Gun wrote: “…the Boogie has built a strong track record, with previous performers including Jason Isbell and Alabama Shakes before they began selling out to far bigger venues.” Saturday’s musical lineup showcases five bands representing some of the finest musicians from across Alabama and the South. The one exception being the surprise finale set – a band that sure sounds like they were raised in the South, but actually hails from the northern metropolis of Saskatoon, Canada. The Sheepdogs are a blues-rock group influenced by the retro sounds of soul and southern rock and roll, and were the first unsigned band to make the cover of Rolling Stone. They have multi-platinum albums and have traveled the globe with their classic sound – one of rich harmonies and guitar riffs sure to leave everyone feeling good.

Playing before The Sheepdogs on Saturday will be The Pine Hill Haints, a mainstay of Standard Deluxe boogies, sharing their “Alabama Ghost Country Music” from Florence, Alabama, followed by the country-blues singer-songwriter Taylor Hunnicutt of Birmingham, Alabama. Robert Finley will grace the stage – a Roots Soul musician from Bernice, Louisiana, known for his “voice that could light the darkest street corner,” Tennessean – and Seratones of Shreveport, Louisiana, will bring their electric, funky, interstellar sound that they describe as “all about waking people up.” Adding to the day’s enjoyment will be tasty spreads by Hot Box/Rougaroux of Birmingham, authentic Mexican food by Taqueria Durango of Auburn, 100-year-old historic Chris’ Hot Dogs of Montgomery, Mama Mocha’s and O Town Ice Cream of Opelika and Clever Bev Cakery + Goods of Montgomery. Saturday will also feature a dozen regional artisan and farm vendors.

Sunday’s Boogie Brunch includes music by Larry Mitchell of Opelika, Alabama and Caleb Caudle of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Mitchell is a Grammy-award winning musician who has toured the world playing guitar and Caudle is a country-soul singer-songwriter who has “created his own version of Mountain Music,” according to The Boot. Sink in to the relaxing atmosphere and musical groove with a mimosa or Bloody Mary and a mouth-watering plate prepared by Twice Baked of Opelika.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.standarddeluxe.com.