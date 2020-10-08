Southern Christian make strides in the running game, outdone by Pinecrest Academy

By Will Washburn

For the Opelika Observer

The Southern Christian Patriots played Pinecrest Academy out of Cummings, Georgia, last Friday night.

Both teams played well, putting up many yards on the ground, and the final score was 31-7.

“Pinecrest is a very good team and is well coached,” said Southern Cristian Academy’s Head Coach Mike Adams.

Senior quarterback Daniel Adams led the Patriots in rushing yards with 61, while Pinecrest had 102 rushing yards as a team. Southern Cristian’s only touchdown was magnificent. It came from a heavily covered 27-yard pass from backup quarterback Josia Frick.

After being tipped twice by the defense, the pass was caught by senior wide receiver Jackson Washburn and run in for a touchdown.

“Unfortunately we had several early defensive breakdowns that led to Pinecrest touchdowns,” Adams said. “I am proud of our guys and proud of their fight.”

The Patriots will next play on Oct. 9 against East Central at 7 p.m. in Trussville, Alabama.