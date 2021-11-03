Smiths Station to Hold Bench Dedication Ceremony at New Clock Tower

Contributed to the Observer

The city of Smiths Station will hold a bench dedication ceremony at the clock tower in front of the Smiths Station Government Center campus on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

BEAM and the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce Foundation each purchased a bench and gifted it to the City to make the clock tower area a relaxing place to sit, which overlooks the Government Center campus and Swing Park.

The Chamber Foundation bench is dedicated in honor of Smiths Station’s first mayor, LaFaye Dellinger, by her children Jeff (Donna) Elliott and Danny (Melissa) Gauntt.

For more information, call 334-297-8771 Extensions 3 or 5.