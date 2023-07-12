Opelika Youth Baseball Championships

OPINION —

Opelika Dixie Youth and Dixie Boys all-star team’s participated in state championship tournaments this week.

As of Monday, the Dixie Youth 10U State Tournament was down to three teams with one loss Opelika, Troy and Dothan American. Dothan American won the bye and awaits the winner of Opelika/Troy in the championship game.

The winner of the AAA 10U Dixie Youth State Tournament advances to the World Series, Aug. 4, in Rustin, Louisiana.

Opelika’s Ozone 12U All-Stars are playing in the Ozone State Tournament in Troy. Opelika beat Dothan American (12-6), American (10-0), before losing to Dothan National (10-2). Opelika was playing Troy in an elimination game earlier in the week. The winner moves to the semifinals.

The Opelika DBB State Tournament completed last Sunday at West Ridge Park. The two Dothan all-star teams won the Junior DBB State Tournament (13U) and DBB State Tournament (14U). The two teams will represent Alabama in the DBB World Series in Halifax, Virginia, and the Junior DBB World Series in Opelika.

Opelika finished 2-2 and in third place out of eight teams. Dothan won the 14U DBB state tournament by beating American in the finals.

OPELIKA HOST WORLD SERIES JUNIOR DBB

Opelika will host the Junior DBB World Series, July 21 through 25, at West Ridge Park. Opelika’s 13U all-stars team automatically receives a birth in the tournament as host.

The following is Opelika’s Junior DBB All-Star roster: Troy Tidwell, Logan Childree, Asher Rudd, Partrick Neese, Whit Cooper, Turner Hurst Underwood, Jackson Branch, Camden James Pilate, Conner Cummings, Malik Banks, Christian Lee Terry, Caleb Thomas Peoples and Martin Jefferey Danta.

The manager is Kurt Branch. Assistant coaches include Colby Terry, Adam Pilate and Jamie Cooper.

Opelika will play on opening night, July 21, at 6 p.m. I will have more on the tournament in next week’s column.

Congrats to all players and coaches.

OHS ATHLETIC HANDBOOK

I wrote about the new Opelika High School (OHS) Athletic Handbook for Athletes Parents Coaches before. Each student-athlete’s parents received an email with a copy of the handbook. The packet outlined Vision, Expectations, Policies and Procedures (Appearance, Communication, Conduct, DragonFly, Illegal Substance Testing, Eligibility), Fundraising/Volunteering, Hazing/Bullying, Multi-Sports Activity, Parent Behavior, Quitting a Team, Recruiting Requirements and Recruiting High, Safety/Trainers, Social Media Guidelines and Sportsmanship.

It is good to see Opelika City Schools have a Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. Last year, OHS Principal Kellie Fischer said student-athletes at OHS are able to express themselves: including no grooming policy, including the length of hair. Fischer said as times change, policies should be updated and changed as well.

FOX SPORTS the GAME HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA DAYS PRESENTED BY ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC

The sixth annual iHeartRadio High School Media Days presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic will be held July 25 and 26 at the Bottling Plant Event Center. Twenty high school head coaches along with three to four players from each team will have an opportunity to face numerous media outlets from across Alabama from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fans can listen to “High School Media Days” on FOX Sports the Games 910-1310, online at foxsportsthegame.com or on the iheartradio app on your smart phone. You can watch on WOTM TV on channel 80 on Charter Spectrum.

The two day event on iHeartRadio is presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic and brought to you in-part by Auburn Bank, Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, Western Sizzlin, Milk Shake Bar and Goree’s Furniture.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.