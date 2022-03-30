Opelika Chamber Hosting Realtor Tour of City Schools

Contributed by the Opelika

Chamber of Commerce

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Realtor Tour of Opelika City Schools April 6. The event will be held in at Southview Primary School and Opelika High School on Wednesday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to noon and exclusive to realtors.

Realtors will have the opportunity to tour Opelika City Schools to learn what they have to offer to share with their potential and current clients. They will visit Opelika High School and Southview Primary School. Attendees will also enjoy lunch from the Opelika High School’s culinary program. The tour will start at 9 a.m. at Opelika High School (1700 Lafayette Pkwy in Opelika.)

Admission is free, but registration is required for all realtors. The deadline to register is Tuesday, April 5. Register here: https://business.opelikachamber.com/events/details/realtor-tour-of-opelika-city-schools-4800? calendarMonth =2022-04-01

This event is presented by the Lee County Association of Realtors.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Mackenzie at Mackenzie@opelikachamber.com to learn more.