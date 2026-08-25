Public Notices | Aug. 27, 2026

ORDINANCE NO. 025-26

AN ORDINANCE RENAMING JOANN DRIVE

TO FAITH WAY

WHEREAS, the former site of the JoAnn Stores Distribution Center (the “Distribution Center”) has a small public road that connects the entrance of the former Distribution Center to Northpark Drive; and

WHEREAS, this drive was named JoAnn Drive after the parent company of the Distribution Center; and

WHEREAS, this property has been repurposed and is being used by another company; and

WHEREAS, the new company has requested that the City change the name of the street to Faith Way; and

WHEREAS, the Economic Development Department and Planning Commission have recommended that the street name be changed to Faith Way; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has found and determined that it is now in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve the request to rename the street.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That the City Council hereby approves the renaming of JoAnn Drive to Faith Way.

Section 2. That the City Clerk is directed to file a certified copy of the Ordinance with the Lee County Probate Office.

Section 3. That the U.S. Postal Service, the E-911 Emergency System, the Lee County Revenue Commissioner, the Opelika Police Department, the Opelika Fire Department, the ambulance services and all utility and telephone companies shall be notified of the name change.

Section 4. That the Director of Public Works is hereby authorized and directed to post signs or other appropriate markings designating the street as Faith Way.

Section 5. That this ordinance shall become effective and enforced immediately upon its passage and publication as required by law.

Section 6. That the City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 18th day of August, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 19th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 19th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 08/27/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 026-26

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SUBSECTIONS (a)(11) AND (a)(12) OF SECTION 16-188 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA BY MODIFYING THE TIMES OF REDUCED SPEEDS AND CHANGING THE NAME OF AUBURN CLASSICAL ACADEMY TO LOGOS CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment. That subsections (a)(11) and (a)(12) of Section 16-188 of the Code of Ordinances (the “Code”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, are hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 16-188 School Speed Zones

(a) School Speed Zones—Designated.

(11) Fox Run School. Fox Run Parkway (AL-1/U.S. 431) from Mile Post 138.405 North and extending to Mile Post 138-801. Twenty-five (25) mph speed limit during the hours of 7:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m. and 2:55 p.m.—4:00 p.m.

(12) Logos Classical Christian Academy. Waverly Parkway from Welcome Lane and extending to White Road. Twenty (20) mph speed limit during the hours of 7:30 a.m.—8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.—3:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Except as expressly modified or amended herein, all other subsections and provisions of Section 16-188 shall remain in full force and effect.

Section 2. Severability Clause. If any section, sentence or phrase of this ordinance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 3. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with this ordinance are repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall become effective and enforced immediately upon its passage and publication as required by law.

Section 5. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 18th day of August, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 19th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 19th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 08/27/2026

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

The City Council of the City of Opelika (the “City Council”) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider an ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika” adopted on September 17, 1991, in the following respects:

(a) That Section 2.2 (“Definitions”) of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to add the definitions of “ABC Board”, “ABC Store”, “Beer and Wine Store”, “Package Liquor Store”, and “Package Store”.

(b) That Section 7.3C (“Uses”) of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to provide that a Package Liquor Store is a conditional use in the C-2, C-3 and GC-P Districts.

(c)That Section 7.3C (“Uses”) of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to provide that a Beer & Wine Store is a conditional use in the C-1, C-2, C-3, GC-P and

GC-S Districts.

(d)That Section 7.3C (“Uses”) of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to provide that an ABC Store is a conditional use in the C-2, C-3, GC-P and GC-S Districts.

(e)That a new Section 8.28.5 entitled “Package Liquor Store Standards for Use” is added to the Zoning Ordinance to provide for special standards for conditional use approval for Package Liquor Store, Package Store and ABC Store.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on August 20, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the Ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the public hearing if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 27th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 08/27/2026

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Construction and Improvement for the New Corporate Hangar at East Ramp for Auburn University – Auburn Regional Airport, at 2150 Bent Creek Road, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Auburn University Owner(s), have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All people having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barge Design Solutions, Inc., at 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301.

Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College Street, Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 08/27/2026, 09/03/2026 & 09/10/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 09-04-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 703

Unit 704

Unit 817

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/27/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

09/20/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 3119

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/27/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 09/03/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

R325

227

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/27/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BROOKSIE NELL HOLLOWAY, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kenneth S. Bledsoe, Per-sonal Representative on the 31st day of July, 2026 by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kenneth S. Bledsoe

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

ESTATE OF LUELLA HARRIET COLLINS, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2020-240

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to Code of Alabama 43-2-690and43-2-350, Take Notice that Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to CATHY M. COLLINS, on the 14th day of July 2020, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that any persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for personal representative

MARK E. TIPPINS

118 N. Ross St. #6, Auburn, AL 36830

(334) 821-3670

Legal run 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS, Deceased.

Case No. 2022-205

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to KIERAN MARJE GORDON, as Administrator of the Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS,

deceased, on the 11th day of April, 2022 by the Honorable BILL

ENGLISH, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KIERAN MARJE GORDON, Administrator

The Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS, deceased

Legal run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having been granted Letters Testamentary as the Executor of the Estate of Jill R. Mullin, deceased, on January 20, 2021, by the Lee County, Alabama Probate Court, hereby notifies all persons having claims against the Estate to present the same, properly itemized and verified upon the undersigned within five (5) months from the first date of the publication of this notice.

This 6th day of August, 2026

S.L. Mullin, Jr.

Executor of the Estate of Jill R. Mullin, deceased

6457 Springwater Drive

Columbus, GA 31904

Legal run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

CASE NO.2023-191

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The State of Alabama, Lee County Probate Court Estate of: MARTHA JO DUDLEY, Deceased.

Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of April, 2023, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.

JOHN ROBERT DUDLEY, JR., BERRY C. DUDLEY, JR., ELLEN FAYE GABERLAVAGE, VICKI LEAH MASSINGILL and LINDA SUE EPPERSON, Executors.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BILLING INFORMATION: JENNIFER J. MCEWEN, ESQ.

MILLA.RO V. YOUNG, III, ESQ.

MAYNARD NEXSEN PC

190 I Sixth Avenue North, Suite 1700 Birmingham AL 35203

Tel: 205-254-1000

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE OF PRESTON HALL, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to Code of Alabama 43-2-60 and 43-2-350 TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BEVERLY DIANE LUMPKIN on the 8th day of October 2020 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will by barred.

Attorney for personal representatives

Mark E. Tippins

118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, AL 36830

(334) 821-3670

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROY WARD KNIGHT, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-412

TO:JANIE, KEN, BARB, AND ANY OTHER POTENTIAL HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF ROY WARD KNIGHT

NOTICE: On the 31st day of July, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Roy Ward Knight was filed in my office for Probate by Martha S. Patterson and the 28th day of September, 2026, at 11 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 7th day of August, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Carolyn Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES NEIGHBORS SMITH, DECEASED.

CASE NO. 2026-404

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sandra Smith Homan, personal representative, on the 30th day of July, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice i hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal run 08/13/2026, 08/20/2026 & 08/27/2026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RODNEY JONES, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO: 2024-641

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Barbara Jones on the 26th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Barbara Jones

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR MACON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ANCHILLARY ESTATE OF OUIDA OSWALT TAYLOR, Deceased

CASE NO.: PC2026008

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that ANCILLARY LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to SAMUEL EDWIN TAYLOR on the 15th day of JULY, 2026, by the Honorable James Cooper, Judge of Probate Court of Macon County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SAM EDWIN TAYLOR

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900208.00

GRANT CAPITAL, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly described as Lot 6, Boles Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 7, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

OLEN LARRY WAKEFIELD, or his heirs, if deceased,

THERESA M. WAKEFIELD, or her heirs, if deceased, Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION

To All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown, and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of April 2025, a Bill to Quiet Title and Complaint for Ejectment was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly described as Lot 6, Boles Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 7, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Done this the 13th day of July 2026.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/3/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA,

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN JOHNSON GRIFFIN, A.K.A. CAROL J. GRIFFIN, deceased.

Case number 2022-660

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice that letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Adrienne Leigh Griffin on the 29th day of November 2022 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Done this 29th day of November 2022.

Adrienne Leigh Griffin

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER LONG, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.:_2026-006

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of CHRISTOPHER LONG, deceased, having been granted to Brady Long, on the 10th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

HONORABLE JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 08/13/2026, 08/20/2026 & 08/27/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LILY ALYSCIA LEDBETTER, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-604

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Sharon Thrash, Personal Representative on the 30th day of October, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sharon Thrash

Legal run 08/13/2026, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-309

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CHERYL PRON

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

ESTATE OF

MILDRED SHARPE ALFORD Deceased

PROBATE COURT

CASE # 2026-288

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joy Sharpe Deloney, Executor

LEGAL RUN 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GENE L. CHESTNUTT, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-419

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to LYNN E. CHESTNUTT,

on the 7th day of August 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HONORABLE JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ashley Elizabeth Hanlin to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Home Loans, its successors and assigns, dated May 15, 2024, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 5037, Page 240. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on September 17, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF SIMMS SUBDIVISION, REVISION OF PARCEL 1A LOCATED IN SECTION 8, T19N, R28E, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 49 AT PAGE 129.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 3940 Lee Rd 183 Opelika AL 36804

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-003406

Legal Run 08/27/26, 09/03/26 & 09/10/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Annie Pearl Pink to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans LLC, its successors and assigns, dated July 19, 2021 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4762, Page 377 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on September 17, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF LEE IN THE STATE OF AL LOT NUMBER NINE (9) OF PINE BROOK SUBDIVISION, IN AUBURN, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 10, AT PAGE 131, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 955 Pleasant Ave Auburn AL 36832

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at: https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-005977

LEGAL RUN 08/27/26, 09/03/26 & 09/10/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM WILTON SMITH, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-435

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to SHIRLEY S. GUNN as Executor for the Estate of WILLIAM WILTON SMITH, deceased, on August 17, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 17th day of August, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 08/27/26, 09/03/26, 09/10/2026

Public Meeting Notice

The Loachapoka Water Authority (LWA) will a hold a public meeting on Thursday, September 24th, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at its office located at 4742 Lee Road 188, Loachapoka, Alabama 36832 to discuss the environmental information document and related items required as part of the submission of an application for funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan (DWSRF) as administered by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). The proposed project will address the construction of a new water production well. A copy of the Environmental Information Document (EID) will be available at the office of LWA for public review.

Any person with a disability or communication impairment should contact LWA at (334) 887-3329 if special accommodations are needed. LWA will attempt to satisfy all reasonable requests.

LEGAL RUN 08/27/26, 09/03/26, 09/10/26 & 09/17/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, September 9, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit C317

Unit 2104

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/27/2026

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, September 03, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit D49

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 08/27/2026

CITY OF OPELIKA

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

September 8, 2026

TIME: 9:00 AM

A. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B. VARIANCE

Andrew Wall, representative for Thomas Allen, property owner, 505 Avenue D, R-4 zoning district. Requesting three setback variances, three lot area variances, and two minimum lot width variances for three lots:

Setback Variances

Lot 3-A-1: Side Yard, 3’ variance from the minimum 10’ side yard requirement.

Lot 3-A-2: Side Yard, 2.5’ variance from the minimum 10’ side yard requirement.

Lot Area Variances

Lot 3-A-1: 907 square foot variance from the minimum 7,500 sf lot area,

Lot 3-A-2: 1,451 square foot variance from the minimum 7,500 sf lot area,

Lot 3-B: 2,971 square foot variance from the minimum 7,500 sf lot area

Lot Width Variances:

Lot 3-A-1: 3.53’ variance from the minimum 60-foot lot width requirement.

Lot 3-A-2: 18.23’ variance from the minimum 60-foot lot width requirement.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.”

Legal Run 08/27/2027

IINVITATION TO BID 26028

Sealed bids for the construction of Opelika Fire Station #2

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Tuesday, September 29th, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

There will be a mandatory Pre-Bid Conference on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., CST, at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 S. 7th St., Opelika, Alabama 36801. Any potential bidders must attend this meeting.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal the Contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Options for obtaining bid documents are as follows:

Hardcopy:

Contact Auburn Reprographics, 660 North Dean Road, Auburn, AL, 36830, (334) 501-8235, Attn: Greg Sellers (email: greg@auburnrepro.com). Hard copy sets are non-refundable. Bidders may view bidding documents in the Auburn Reprographics digital plan room without charge.

Electronic (CD):

Make check payable to Auburn Reprographics & Supply in the amount of $25.00. This amount is non-refundable. Shipping arrangements shall be made by the Contractor.

All bidding General Contractors must register with both John Randall Wilson, Architect, and Auburn Reprographics to receive updated bidding information, including, but not limited to, potential Addenda, RFIs, and changes to the bid date.

Bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original form included in the specifications. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid amount (or check not exceeding $10,000) made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

As a condition for award, the business entity and its subcontractors shall not knowingly employ or hire an unauthorized alien within the State of Alabama. The awarded business entity must provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program. The business must participate in the E-Verify program for the length of the contract.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Courtney Ross, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803-0390. Attn: Opelika Fire Station #2 – Bid #26028

COURTNEY ROSS- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET 36801 (Delivery)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 36803-0390 (Mail) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5158

LEGAL RUN 08/27/2026

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the c, AKA FRED GRABOWSKY, II, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by Adelia Grabowsky, on July 8, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 08/27/2026