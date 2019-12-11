NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF RUTH THOMAS SUTTON A/K/A MARGIE THOMAS DUTTON

COURT OF PROBATE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undresigned on the 4th day of December, 2019, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand, and dated this the 4th day of December, 2019.

JACKIE YOUNG COFIELD

Legal Run 12/11, 12/18 & 12/25