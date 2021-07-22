Machen McChesney Announces Promotions

Contributed by Machen McChesney

Machen McChesney, a leading CPA and Business Advisory firm, announced the promotion of Stephen Taunton to manager, Austin Duran to supervisor and Michael Chesnutt to the firm’s leadership team.

Stephen Taunton, CPA

Machen McChesney announced the promotion of Stephen Taunton, CPA, to manager. Taunton has been employed with Machen McChesney since 2015. His areas of expertise include tax compliance and planning. He specializes in individual, business and trust and estate tax.

Taunton received his Masters of Accountancy and his B.S. in Accounting from Auburn University.

Austin Duran, CPA

Duran

Machen McChesney announced the promotion of Austin Duran, CPA, to supervisor. Duran has been employed with Machen McChesney since 2018. Austin’s principal areas of practice include business taxation and auditing.

Duran received his Master of Accountancy in 2018 and his B.S. in Accounting in 2017 from Auburn University.

Michael Chesnutt

Chesnutt

Machen McChesney announced the promotion of Michael Chesnutt to the firm’s leadership team. He has been employed with Machen McChesney since 2018. Chesnutt is responsible for the management, strategy and execution of the I.T. infrastructure, as well as implementing the delivery of networks, development and disaster recovery systems and processes. He is committed to constantly improving the I.T. processes at Machen McChesney.

Chesnutt received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Information Systems) from Auburn University-Montgomery in 2003.

About Machen McChesney:

Machen McChesney is a business advisory firm with a history of returning value to its individual and business clients through proactive accounting, audit and assurance, business tax and advisory, business valuation, family and elder care, individual tax planning and consulting and outsourced bookkeeping services. From its headquarters in Auburn, Alabama, the firm is committed to returning value to its clients throughout Alabama and the United States. Machen McChesney is part of a family of services, including FocusPay Solutions (focuspaysolutions.com) and Wealth Management Services, and is a member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned, high-quality local and regional accounting firms. Learn more at machenmcchesney.com.