Local group giving away clothes, household supplies Oct. 13 at Opelika’s Covington Recreation Center

Special to the Opelika Observer



Time Served, an organization dedicated to helping individuals with felonies find their footing in life, is hosting a free clothes, household supplies and shoes giveaway Oct. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Opelika’s Covington Recreation Center.

Items given away include:

