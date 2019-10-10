Local group giving away clothes, household supplies Oct. 13 at Opelika’s Covington Recreation Center

Special to the Opelika Observer
Time Served, an organization dedicated to helping individuals with felonies find their footing in life, is hosting a free clothes, household supplies and shoes giveaway Oct. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Opelika’s Covington Recreation Center.
Items given away include:
- clothing, coats and shoes for adults and youth
- furniture and pictures
- paper goods
- soap and
- toilet tissue (one roll per household).
The event is open to whole families and people of all ages and genders.
In addition to the item giveaways will be activities and music.
For more information, call event organizer Alexis Meniefield at 334-275-2952. The recreation center is located at 213 Carver Ave.
About Time Served
“Our mission here at Time Served is to mainly assist our felons, but not limited to, by rebuilding their lives by guiding them through getting reacquainted with the world with assistance from life coaches, finding housing, creating resumes to apply for employment and ensuring NO FELON is left behind by registering to vote. Time Served is dedicated to rebuilding our community one PERSON at a TIME.”