Lee County Farmers Federations holds meeting earlier this month

Photos and report submitted to the

Opelika Observer

The Lee County Farmers Federation received the Award of Excellence Dec. 9. during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 98th annual meeting in Montgomery. To earn the distinction, counties must score at least 80 points out of 100 on the award application, which covers involvement in agricultural programs, governmental affairs, and county Women’s Leadership and Young Farmers committees. Pictured top left, outgoing Lee County Farmers Federation President Mahlon Richburg, right, accepted the award from Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Pictured top middle, Lee County’s Ellie Watson won the Young Farmers Discussion Meet Contest during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 98th annual meeting in Montgomery. Watson is Executive Director of Sweet Grown Alabama. She received a four-wheeler, courtesy of sponsor First South Farm Credit and an iPad from the Alabama Farmers Federation. She will also compete in the National Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet during an expense-paid trip to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Austin, Texas in January 2020. Pictured far right, Ann Whatley was elected secretary of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s State Women’s Leadership Committee during the organization’s 98th annual meeting in Montgomery on Dec. 8 and 9. The nine-member committee works to improve communities across Alabama through farming education and activities. She also represents Alabama At-Large. She is pictured with Federation Women’s Leadership Division Director Kim Earwood. Pictured bottom left, Garrett Dixon was reelected to the State Young Farmers Committee during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s annual meeting. He is pictured with Federation Young Farmers Division Director Jennifer Christenberry. Pictured bottom middle, new Lee County Farmers Federation President Jamie Lazenby and outgoing President Mahlon Richburg were recognized during the Presidents Luncheon. Richburg, center, received a plaque for his five years of service, and Lazenby, right, received a pin to commemorate her election. The two are pictured with Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell.

For more information, visit www.alfafarmers.org.