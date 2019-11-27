Kroger announces 2019 East Alabama ‘Can Hunger’ Campaign to benefit the Food Bank of East Alabama

Special to the

More than 41 million Americans face hunger, including nearly13 million children, according to statistics provided to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As food banks around the country begin collecting food for the holidays, Kroger is making it easy for customers to “Can Hunger” in their communities through donations to local “”Feeding America Food Banks,” such as the Food Bank of East Alabama.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 24, Kroger customers can purchase $1 icons or donate a specific amount to help provide food for area families in need.

“Kroger is on a mission to end hunger in the places we call home,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Eastern Alabama. “Over the years, our associates and customers have helped us supply food banks with countless meals for the communities we serve.”

Every $1 donated for Can Hunger helps provide four meals for hungry children, hardworking families and struggling seniors – and for every dollar spent, 95 cents, including the value of all donated food, goes directly to help feed those in the Eastern Alabama area who might otherwise go hungry.

“The Can Hunger campaign aligns with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision to end hunger in the places we call home and to eliminate waste – especially food waste – in the company by 2025,” Turner said. “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is also designed to address a fundamental absurdity in the nation’s food system: 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet one in eight Americans struggles with hunger.”

