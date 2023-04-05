Junior League Lee County to Host Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

CONTRIBUTED BY JUNIOR LEAGUE OF LEE COUNTY

LEE COUNTY —

The Junior League of Lee County (JLLC) is thrilled to invite all members of the community to purchase tickets for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Sunday, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Moore’s Mill Club Pavilion (1957 Fairway Drive, Auburn, 36830). This event promises to be a magical afternoon full of entertainment, refreshments and exciting activities for children and families of all ages. Here are some of the exciting things to expect at the event:

• Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For only $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets, you can enter to win packages worth hundreds of dollars. Tickets will be available via Venmo or cash at the event. Don’t miss your chance to win spa packages, restaurant gift cards and professional photography packages.

• Sandwiches and tea will be available and attendees will have opportunities to take photos with Alice and other characters via Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) Young Performers. There will be multiple photo stations, balloon art and face painting.

• Madeline Rigdon, Miss Cotton State 2023 for the Miss Alabama Organization, will be making a special appearance as well. Her platform is children’s literacy — a perfect match. You won’t want to miss meeting her.

“We are so excited to host the Mad Hatter Tea Party and spend the afternoon with the Lee County community,” said Lexy Payne, JLLC president. “We can’t wait to host an afternoon of whimsy and wonder, complete with story time with Alice and other great activities. This is such a great community event and it has been amazing to see it come together to encourage literacy and support our mission to support the women and children of Lee County.”

Spaces are limited, and only about 30 pairs of tickets left. Don’t miss your chance to join us in Wonderland.

ABOUT THE JLLC

The Junior League of Lee County is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Per the community impact area of focus, the Junior League of Lee County members are committed to strengthening the leadership, power and voices of school-age girls and young women in Lee County to result in increased confidence, courage, knowledge and personal development.

Ways to join or support the JLLC:

The local nonprofit, JLLC, recruits new members — women who live or work in Lee County — every summer and coordinates an annual poinsettia flower fundraiser in late summer and early fall. Both membership and donation forms are available online, and all those interested in joining the League or learning more about the organization may go online to www.juniorleagueofleecounty.com/.