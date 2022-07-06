Funny Maine Coming to Auburn

BY HANNAH LESTER

AUBURN —

An original Alabama talent, FunnyMaine, will visit Crown of Comedy in Auburn. Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson was born in Opelika but began his professional career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2010 opening for Steve Harvey. Soon after, he began hosting a weekly comedy series in Tuscaloosa.

Johnson continued performing in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa throughout 2011 and branched out to Georgia in 2012.

Johnson’s career broadened in 2013 with appearances on sitcoms and traveled even further after 2015 to California, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas,, Illinois, New York, Ohio and more.

In July, FunnyMaine will make appearances in Butler, Alabama, Auburn and Jasper, Alabama.

Some of Johnson’s openers and collaborations have included Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock, Tommy Davidson and more.

If in need of a laugh — check out some of his media here: http://funnymaine.com/media/.

The Auburn show, at Crown of Comedy, will take place July 9 at 8 p.m. with tickets available at www.facebook.com/crownofcomedy/?ref=page_internal.