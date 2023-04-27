Community Prays for Injured Students

BY MICHELLE KEY





OPELIKA —

A prayer circle formed in front of the fountain in Opelika’s Courthouse Square late Monday afternoon as community members gathered to offer up prayers for the healing of the victims of the Dadeville mass shooting event on April 15. Two Opelika High School students are still hospitalized with injuries sustained during the shooting.

Crystal Presley, the aunt of Keaijah “Ciyah” Robinson — one of the OHS students — was present Monday night and thanked the community for its support during the last week.

“Keaijah has been through a lot; she is traumatized,” Presley said. “I just want to thank everybody for their love and support. You never really know that you have [that] love and support until it hits home.”

Brittney Howell, the organizer of the gathering, said that she has enjoyed working with Robinson in the band.

“I met her when helping with the band, and she is a very outspoken person and for this to happen to one of our kids, whether [they] be from band or whatever, it affects not just her but all of us,” Howell said. “She is awesome, never have trouble out of her. I am glad to hear that her spirit is still the same. I hope that she will be able to attend the [band] banquet.”

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER