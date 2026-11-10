Altar Call | Waiting on God

OPINION —

We spend a great deal of our time waiting. We wait in line. We wait for a check. We wait for the kids to finish practicing for and playing games. We wait for a raise. We wait, and wait, and wait.

In many situations we take a number and wait for our number to be called. We arrive at the hour of our doctor appointment and wait an hour for the nurse to call us back to see the nurse practitioner, not the doctor.

Waiting is a challenge. We cannot avoid times of waiting. So we must learn how to wait patiently rather than impatiently. That is not an easy task.

Waiting is also a trap. Satan is always waiting around, hoping to tempt us to worry. Waiting and worrying is not a good plan. A good rule of thumb is to refuse to worry about things over which we have no control. When we do that, we take control of our emotional response to the frustration of waiting.

If you choose not to become aggravated by having to wait in a situation, you can pat yourself on the back. You have earned the right to say what the apostle Paul said, “I have learned, in whatever situation I am in, to be content” (Philippians 4:11, ESV). The word “learned” is significant. No one is born with a patient disposition. We must learn how to be content. And contentment is not achieved overnight. Time and patience are required.

To worry accomplishes nothing. It is a waste of time. And it allows frustration to give you a miserable temperament. That means you will not enjoy yourself and others will not enjoy being around you.

There are intelligent ways to overcome the anxiety of waiting. Years ago I often ate breakfast with a good friend. But he was never on time and he always had a good excuse for being late. Since I could not change him, and I valued his friendship, I decided to bring a good book to read while I waited, sometimes 30 minutes. I got a cup of coffee and enjoyed the time reading. I learned to be content and refused to allow exasperation to ruin my day.

There are occasions when the waiting is related to a personal disaster. The bottom falls out of our lives. We don’t know what to do. But wisely, we turn to the Lord and patiently wait for Him to show us the way out of the mess we are in. Rather than wring our hands and worry, we trust God, in full confidence that He will give us the strength we need in the midst of our distress. We can think of this as waiting in hope for the Lord to care for us.

Christians learn to wait in faith for the Lord to provide. We learn to wait in prayer, putting a severe trial in God’s hands. Instead of complaining, we say what Paul said, “We know that for those who love God all things work together for good” (Romans 8:28, ESV). Rather than fall into the pit of self-pity, we choose to believe that God is always working for our good in every situation.

We can turn to the Scriptures f-or the spiritual help we need. I love this verse:

“Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord!” (Psalm 27:14, ESV).

Fear can make it difficult to wait on the Lord. My friend Michael Reynolds remembers getting lost in the woods behind his house when he was 8 years old. A carefree afternoon turned into panic when he realized he was lost. He called for help but no one answered. Then he remembered what his father had told him during family hikes: “When you get lost, stop where you are, and trust that I will find you.” Michael said, “I did exactly that. I sat down on a fallen log and prayed. Instead of trying to fix the situation, I chose to wait and trust.”

Soon he heard the familiar voice of his father calling his name — his father had found him.

Michael waited and trusted God. There are times when that is the wisest thing we can do: wait and trust that our heavenly Father will rescue us. God, after all, is an expert in rescuing people.

The prophet Isaiah was not lost in the woods when he heard God giving him some good counsel about the wisdom of waiting on God. This brief passage is worthy of being memorized:

“Have you not known? Have you not heard?

The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth.

He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable.

He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength.

Even youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall fall exhausted; but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:28-31, ESV

Meditate on the last verse. Inwardly digest it. Believe it. Embrace it as your own faith. It worked for Isaiah; it will work for you. In every situation, faith in the goodness of your heavenly Father will guide you away from worry into the contentment God wants to give you.

Be at peace. Don’t worry. Wait for the Lord.