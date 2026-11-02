Kids talk about God | What does it mean that God doesn’t play favorites?

OPINION —

“My mom says she doesn’t have favorites,” said Lily, 8. “But, I think the dog is winning.”

Every kid knows what it feels like when somebody plays favorites. Maybe your brother always gets the biggest slice of pizza. Or your friend always gets picked first for kickball. Or your grandma says all her grandkids are her favorites, but you’re not so sure when she sends your cousin $25 and you only get $10.

In the ancient world, some people thought God liked the Jews more than the Gentiles because they had the law of Moses. Others thought God liked the Greeks because they were smarter. Paul says God is fair. He looks at people’s hearts and their response to Him, not their background.

“God doesn’t play favorites. He loves everybody,” said Caleb, 7.

That’s the heart of it. God’s love is not limited to one group, one nation or one type of person. In Acts 10:34-35, the apostle Peter said, “In truth I perceive that God shows no partiality. But in every nation whoever fears Him and works righteousness is accepted by Him.”

When the prophet Samuel thought one of Jesse’s older sons would be king because he looked strong and tall, God told him, “For man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7).

So what does this mean when it comes to God’s judgment? It means He won’t give anyone a free pass. It doesn’t matter if you grew up in a Christian family, went to Sunday school or memorized lots of Bible verses. None of that makes you God’s favorite. The standard is the same for everyone: perfect holiness.

That sounds like bad news, because none of us are perfect. But that’s where Jesus comes in. He lived the perfect life we couldn’t. When He died on the cross, He took the punishment for our sins so that God could forgive us and give us eternal life as a gift. When you believe in Jesus as your Savior, you’re accepted, not because you’re God’s favorite, but because Jesus made the way for all of us.

God loves His children equally. Just like a good parent doesn’t love one child more than another, God’s love is steady for everyone who believes in His Son. That means you don’t have to be jealous of someone else’s gifts. Maybe your friend sings beautifully, and you can’t carry a tune. Or maybe someone else is great at math while you struggle. God made you unique. He gave you your own part to play in His story, and He values you just as much as anyone else.

So what does it mean that God doesn’t play favorites? It means His love is for everyone. His judgment is fair for everyone. His rewards are available to everyone.

The cross of Jesus proves it. No one is too young, too old, too quiet or too noisy for God’s love. He doesn’t grade on a curve, and He doesn’t stack the deck. With God, the ground is level at the foot of the cross.

“God doesn’t play favorites because He made us all,” said Tyler, 8. “He wants us all to believe in Him.”

Exactly. That’s the best news of all.

Think About This

God is perfectly fair. His love, His judgment and His rewards apply without favoritism to everyone.

Memorize This Truth

“For there is no partiality with God” (Romans 2:11).

Ask This Question

Am I trusting God’s fairness instead of comparing myself to others?

Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.