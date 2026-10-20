Robyn Bridges earns CDME designation

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AO TOURISM

LEE COUNTY — Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, has earned the Certified Destination Management Executive designation from Destinations International, the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement.

The CDME program is the only certification program specifically designed for destination management professionals. Focused on leadership, strategic planning and organizational effectiveness, the program requires participants to complete four core courses, two elective courses, written assignments and a final examination within a four-year period.

“Congratulations to those who have earned their CDME credential, the tourism industry’s highest individual achievement,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “These leaders have invested in their education and are now equipped with the knowledge needed to adapt to and manage the increasing change and competition facing our industry.”

As president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, Bridges leads the organization’s efforts to drive economic impact and enhance quality of life through tourism. In 2025, visitors spent $782 million in Auburn-Opelika, supporting local businesses and contributing to the area’s economy. Bridges oversees the organization’s work to promote the destination, strengthen industry partnerships and support the continued development of the local tourism industry.

Bridges’ achievement reflects the level of expertise and forward-thinking leadership required to guide destination organizations as their responsibilities expand beyond traditional tourism promotion to include economic development, community engagement and long-term destination stewardship.

“As the industry’s highest professional achievement, the CDME program pushes destination leaders to think differently in this constantly changing environment,” said Gary Sherwin, CDME, president and CEO of Newport Beach and Company and chair of the CDME Board of Directors. “It is more important than ever for senior executives to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to serve their communities in the greatest capacity.”

Bridges brings the knowledge and perspective gained through the program back to Auburn-Opelika, where tourism continues to create opportunities for local businesses, residents and visitors alike.

For more information about the CDME program and Destinations International, visit destinationsinternational.org.

About Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 7,500 members and partners from over 700 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative community around the world. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.