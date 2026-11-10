Pittman named 2026 Emerging Retailer

CONTRIBUTED BY

ALABAMA RETAIL ASSOCIATION

AUBURN — The Alabama Retail Association has named Jessica Pittman, owner of J. Pittman Interiors in Auburn, as the 2026 Emerging Retailer of the Year “Gee Award” winner. Pittman launched her interior design business four and a half years ago, followed by the opening of her storefront a year later. The business brings Pittman’s design aesthetic to customers through a curated collection of home decor, furnishings and gifts.

“Business is about more than selling products. It is about investing in people and strengthening the community we call home,” Pittman said. “While we are still a young business, these first four years have been marked by tremendous growth, learning and refinement.”

Presented annually, the “Gee Award” honors an up-and-coming retailer who demonstrates strong business growth and innovative retailing. J. Pittman Interiors stood out for its evolution from design services into retail and its commitment to supporting local artists and developing future business professionals.

As her design business grew, Pittman saw an opportunity to serve customers in a new way. Today, the storefront complements her interior design services, giving customers access to a carefully selected collection of products for their homes. The business also operates an online store, which Pittman hopes to expand to reach customers beyond the Auburn area.

Community involvement is central to J. Pittman Interiors. The store features work by local artists and makers, including painters and potters from the Auburn-Opelika area and Montgomery region, providing them with a platform to reach new customers. The business also supports local nonprofits, including Redeeming Grace, Eye on Grace and BigHouse Foundation.

Pittman is committed to helping prepare the next generation of retail professionals. Through internships and job-shadowing opportunities, students gain hands-on experience in the day-to-day operations of running a business.

“Building a successful retail business takes vision, hard work and a willingness to adapt, and Jessica has demonstrated all three,” said Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association. “Her success at this early stage is impressive and reflects the entrepreneurial spirit we celebrate through this award.”

Looking ahead, Pittman plans to continue growing the retail and design businesses while expanding the company’s online reach.

“Although we have accomplished a great deal in a short time, we believe we are only at the beginning of what J. Pittman Interiors can become,” Pittman said.

For more information about J. Pittman Interiors, visit jpittmaninteriors.com. To learn more about the Alabama Retail Association and its Retailer of the Year program, visit alabamaretail.org.

The Alabama Retail Association represents retailers, the largest private employers in the state of Alabama, before the Alabama Legislature and the U.S. Congress. Through sales of food, clothing, furniture, medicine and more, its 4,500 independent merchants and national company members touch almost every aspect of daily living. Since 1943, the association worked to promote what’s best for the retail industry in Alabama. Whether voicing the retail view when public policy is made, educating members about issues that impact them, negotiating rates for benefits and services or communicating the retail story, the Alabama Retail Association and its members are better together.