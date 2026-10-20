Opelika Chamber honors Lee County’s first responders at annual Valor Public Safety Awards



CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce honored the men and women who protect and serve Opelika and Lee County at its Valor Public Safety Awards on Oct. 9 at the Bottling Plant Event Center. Presented in partnership with the city of Opelika, the annual event recognizes outstanding dispatchers, corrections officers, sheriff’s deputies, emergency management professionals, firefighters, medics and police officers for their service to the community.

The evening opened with a welcome from Opelika Chamber Board Chair Clay Lane, followed by an invocation from Pastor Patrick Hitchman-Craig, the presentation of colors by the Opelika Fire Department and the National Anthem performed by Courtney Megan Story. Awards were presented by Rita Smith, Austin Bayles, Chief Shane Boyd, Chief Johnathan Clifton and Sheriff Jay Jones.

“Our first responders show up for this community every single day, often in the hardest moments people will ever face,” said Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber. “The Valor Awards are our chance to say thank you and to make sure the people behind that service know how much Opelika and Lee County appreciate them. We’re proud to celebrate this year’s honorees.”

2026 Valor Public Safety Award Recipients

Emergency Management Professional of the Year: Adam Myers

Emergency Medic of the Year: Justin Meacham

Lee County EMA Honorary Award: Mary Sinnott

Firefighter of the Year: Sgt. Spencer Carr

City of Opelika Communications Operator of the Year: Nate Broach

Police Officer of the Year: Officer Jeremiah Gooden

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer of the Year: Sherri Hurst

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy of the Year: Lt. Ashley Ogletree

Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Investigator Matt Parks

The event was hosted in partnership with the Opelika Chamber and city of Opelika and made possible through the support of Presenting Sponsor Glynn Smith Chevrolet GMC and Award Sponsor H&S Management Holding Company, along with Gold Sponsors Lee County Commission, SS&L Architects and many more.