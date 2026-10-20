Legacy Senior Living celebrates 20 years of service

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Legacy Senior Living is celebrating 20 years of service this October, marking two decades of caring for seniors, family members and team members with honor, respect, faith and integrity. The Harbor at Opelika is proud to celebrate this milestone as part of the Legacy Senior Living family.

Legacy Senior Living was formed on Oct. 1, 2006, when co-founders Barry Ray and Bryan Cook assumed management of Renaissance Marquis in Rome, Georgia, and purchased Southern Care Senior Living in Tifton, Georgia, now Legacy Village of Tifton. Since then, Legacy has grown into an organization serving thousands of residents and retaining a dedicated team across its communities in the Eastern United States.

“From the very beginning, we knew that buildings and numbers would never define Legacy — people would,” said Ray, co-founder and CEO. “Our residents, their families and our team members are at the heart of everything we do.”

Throughout the years, Legacy has had the opportunity to build new communities from the ground up, acquire and beautifully renovate existing communities, and serve as a management company, providing operational excellence. This commitment to excellence even led to a three-year agreement to manage 17 buildings for a sister senior living organization.

Legacy operates with the mission, “to serve seniors with honor, respect, faith and integrity,” and has been guided by the scripture Matthew 5:41, that reads, “if anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two.” Through this mission, Legacy urges team members to go above and beyond their day-to-day job responsibilities. That spirit of service has become a defining part of the Legacy culture, allowing residents to feel loved and supported.

“We are incredibly proud of what has been built over these past two decades, but more than anything, we are grateful for the people who have built it with us,” said Bryan Cook, co-founder and president. “Every team member, resident and family member has played a part in making Legacy what it is today.”

Legacy will celebrate its 20th anniversary throughout the coming weeks by hosting a series of events called, ‘Legacy’s Thank You Tour.’ Through these events, Legacy leadership will visit each community and recognize team members and residents who have made the past 20 years possible.

“Twenty years ago, we had a vision. The Lord, along with each team member, resident and family member helped it become reality,” said Ray and Cook jointly. “And today, we have Legacy.”

Community details

Located at 1001 Fox Run Parkway, The Harbor at Opelika is a premier memory care community in Opelika, offering Alzheimer’s and dementia care services in 32 apartments in a safe, attentive, home-like environment. The community is committed to serving the greatest generation with honor, respect, faith and integrity.

The community offers meaningful activities and life enrichment programs to enhance the lives of each resident. More information is available at harboropelika.net or by calling (334) 749-7992.

The Harbor at Opelika is a part of Legacy Senior Living, a family-owned, faith-based company with an executive team that has more than 150 combined years of experience in the senior living industry. Legacy Senior Living strives to serve the greatest generation with honor, respect, faith and integrity. More information is available at www. legacysl.net or by calling (423) 478-8071.