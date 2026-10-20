Ferguson Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church  celebrates 127th church anniversary

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Ferguson Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate 127 years in Opelika with a special anniversary program Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.

The Rev. Johnny R. Green, pastor of Cross Road Baptist Church, and his congregation will be special guests.

The theme for the celebration is “127 Years of God’s Faithfulness: His Goodness Never Fails; His Mercy Never Ends,” based on Psalm 100:5.

The Rev. Robert A. Strickland serves as pastor of Ferguson Chapel CME Church.

Green has served as pastor of Cross Road Baptist Church since 2009. He holds a doctorate in public administration and policy from Auburn University, with concentrations in American political economy, public budgeting and finance and public policy analysis. His dissertation is titled “The Big Mules and Mercedes Benz: Applying Regime Theory to Alabama’s Modern Political Economy.”

He also earned a master’s degree in public administration from Auburn University at Montgomery, a master’s degree in business administration from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Auburn University.

Professionally, Green has served as an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Fort Valley State University since 2019 and is coordinator of the university’s political science program.

He previously served as assistant vice president for Student Affairs Outreach and director of the Student Veterans Resource Center at Auburn University.

Green has authored numerous publications, papers and research projects and has received a number of honors and appointments. Among them are membership in the Golden Key and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies at Auburn University, selection as a Renaissance Fellow at Yale University and recognition as a Panhellenic Outstanding Professor at Auburn University.

He was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to the Delta Leadership Institute and by former Gov. Robert Bentley to the Alabama State Service Commission for Faith-Based Initiatives. He has also been involved with the Opelika Community of Hope Partnership and previously served as chairman of the Auburn Planning Commission.

Green is married to Diane Smith Green. They have two children, a son and a daughter, and live in Auburn.