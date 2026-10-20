Autism mom turns family journey into book, advocacy

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

EAST ALABAMA — Sharonica Turner remembers what it felt like to be the parent who did not know what came next.

Her son, Cameron, began early intervention at age 2 and was diagnosed with autism at 2 years and 8 months. Turner found herself learning not only about autism, but also about therapies, school services and how to advocate for what her son needed.

Years later, those experiences have become the foundation for her book, “Stronger Together: My Journey as an Autism Mom,” as well as her work helping other families navigate similar paths.

“I had been documenting our journey, and I felt ready to turn those experiences into something that could encourage another family,” Turner said. “I remember being the parent who didn’t know what to do next or where to turn. As I became more involved in supporting other families, I realized I didn’t need to have every answer before sharing my story. Our journey is still unfolding, but I wanted parents to know they don’t have to walk alone.”

Turner said Cameron showed an early interest in numbers, clocks and the alphabet and preferred things arranged in a certain order.

“As I learned more about autism, I was also learning more about Cameron, how he communicated, what interested him and what he needed from me,” she said. “What stands out most is how we grew together. I was his mother, but I was also learning to become his advocate.”

The journey required significant adjustments for the family.

Cameron’s early intervention services took place through Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. When he aged out of early intervention at age 3, the family encountered a waiting list for Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Turner also left a job she had held for eight years so she could take Cameron to ABA, speech and occupational therapy.

“That was a major sacrifice for our family, but I wanted to make sure he could receive the support he needed,” Turner said. “Once we started ABA, it was a game changer for us. His progress in communication and following directions made those commitments meaningful.”

Navigating the school system brought another learning curve.

Turner had to become familiar with the Individualized Education Program process and learn when and how to push for changes in her son’s educational setting.

“That meant asking questions, staying persistent and having difficult conversations,” she said. “Seeing him move from a self-contained classroom into general education and make progress reinforced why speaking up mattered.”

Over time, Turner began realizing what she had learned while advocating for Cameron could also help other parents.

She now works as a Parent Consultant with Children’s Rehabilitation Service, combining her personal experience with the knowledge she has gained along the way.

“Sometimes saying, ‘I’ve had to figure this out, too,’ helps a parent feel comfortable opening up,” Turner said. “Those connections showed me that our story could offer encouragement beyond our own family.”

Her advocacy has continued to grow.

In 2026, Turner graduated from Partners in Policymaking Alabama, where she received the Most Supportive Award. She has also participated in the Autism Speaks Advocacy Academy and serves on the Regional Autism Network Constituency Board and Alabama Medicaid’s Beneficiary Advisory Council.

“These opportunities have helped me bring a parent’s perspective into conversations that affect many families,” she said.

Her advocacy has also led to opportunities to meet with Congressman Mike Rogers, share her book with Commissioner Rebecca Hines and receive recognition in her community for her work on behalf of families affected by autism.

“Each opportunity reminds me why I began: to support my son and help other families feel heard,” Turner said.

For parents whose children have recently received an autism diagnosis, Turner said one of the most important messages she hopes to convey through her book is that they do not have to immediately have everything figured out.

“I hope they feel less alone and more confident about taking the next step,” she said. “They don’t have to understand everything or figure it all out overnight. Their child is still the same child they love, with their own personality, strengths and possibilities.”

Turner also encourages parents to resist comparing their child’s progress with someone else’s.

“I want parents to feel encouraged to ask questions, seek support and celebrate progress without comparing their child’s journey to anyone else’s,” she said. “Parents need care and encouragement, too.”

For Turner, Cameron’s diagnosis ultimately changed more than the direction of her parenting. It changed the direction of her own life.

As she writes in “Stronger Together,” “My son’s diagnosis rebirthed me into the woman God always intended me to become.”

“Stronger Together: My Journey as an Autism Mom” is available through Amazon.