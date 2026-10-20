ARM staff to live in shacks to raise funds for home repairs

BY THE OBSERVER STAFF

AUBURN — For the 19th year, Alabama Rural Ministry staff members will spend nearly a week living in makeshift shacks to draw attention to the difficult housing conditions some local residents face every day.

The organization’s annual “No More Shacks: Heal the Home” campaign will take place Oct. 22-27 at the Auburn Wesley Foundation, with a fundraising goal of $200,000 to help repair 25 to 40 homes.

“The concept of the shack was to replicate the types of conditions many people face living in substandard housing,” ARM Director Lisa Pierce said. “By living in the shack that has a tarp on the roof, open windows and cracks in the floor, we could model what it’s like to stay in a home that is cold, damp, wet and does not feel safe.”

Over the years, participants have experienced everything from hurricanes and tropical storms to extreme heat and freezing temperatures.

“People care about us when we live in the shack, and we can point to the people that live in these conditions on a regular basis until they get help,” Pierce said.

Roofing is the organization’s most common repair request, followed by wheelchair ramps, water-damaged flooring and replacing bathtubs with walk-in showers.

ARM primarily assists elderly homeowners, widows and seniors living alone, but also serves veterans and some single-parent families. Projects generally cost between $3,000 and $10,000.

Most of the work is completed by volunteers, and construction experience is not necessary. In addition to home repairs, volunteers can help with cleaning, yard work and spending time with homeowners.

Pierce shared the story of one homeowner, identified as Ms. Carr, whose home was adopted as a project by Auburn University building science students.

Carr works full time at a nursing home, cares for her mother and helps look after three grandchildren while undergoing cancer treatment.

“She is a walking testimony of perseverance and grace. She is so sweet and caring. She tears up every time she talks about the work of the volunteers,” Pierce said.

For Pierce, the impact goes beyond fixing houses.

“I’ve listened to so many volunteers talk about how they find meaning in serving someone else. They sense the presence of Christ and what it means to tangibly love our neighbors as ourselves. There are so many stories.”

Pierce hopes visitors to the shacks will gain a better understanding of the realities of poverty and the importance of helping neighbors.

“When we are able to raise funds and equip volunteers to serve, everyone wins,” she said. “Not only are repairs completed, but joy, celebration and hope are restored and experienced.”

The shacks will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 131 S. Gay St. in Auburn. Donations made through Nov. 15 will count toward the campaign. For more information or to contribute, visit www.arm-al.org/nomoreshacks.