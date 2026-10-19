What does it mean that God ‘will render to each one according to his deeds?’

OPINION —

“If God gives everybody what they deserve, I’m in trouble,” said Caleb, 9.

Aren’t we all. Romans 2:6-7 says that God “will render to each one according to his deeds: eternal life to those who by patient continuance in doing good seek for glory, honor and immortality.”

That sounds scary at first. Who can say they always “do good” with patience?

“I think it means God sees everything we do, and He gives us rewards or punishments for it,” said Emma, 8.

Exactly. If your teacher says, “Everyone who finishes their homework gets extra recess,” that’s a kind of reward system. God is the perfect judge who always knows the truth. Our deeds actually matter to Him.

The problem is this: If God gives everyone exactly what they deserve, none of us will measure up. That’s why the gospel is such good news.

Our deeds reveal what we believe. The Bible is clear: eternal life is received as a free gift by faith in Jesus Christ (John 3:16; Ephesians 2:8-9). But even after we receive eternal life, God cares about how we live.

We are saved by grace through faith to enter into God’s kingdom, but we are judged by works to determine our place in God’s kingdom. Our faithfulness now determines how much God will entrust us with, both now and later. King Jesus shares his rule with faithful believers.

Paul explains in 2 Corinthians 5:10: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.”

This is not about losing salvation. Eternal life is secure for all who believe in Jesus as Savior. But God will evaluate how we lived as His children.

“I think it means if you do good things, you’ll get good stuff from God,” said Ethan, 8.

That’s partly true. But here’s the catch: none of us can do truly good deeds without God’s help. We might look good on the outside, but God sees the motives of the heart.

When we trust Christ, God puts His Spirit inside us. Then He produces good deeds through us. Galatians 5 calls this the “fruit of the Spirit:” love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These are the kinds of deeds God rewards.

Without Christ, God’s judgment based on deeds would mean only punishment. With Christ, God’s judgment becomes a reason for hope and motivation. We are forgiven because Jesus took our punishment at the cross. Now, we can live for Him, knowing that even the smallest act of kindness will not be forgotten.

Jesus said in Matthew 10:42 that even giving someone a cup of cold water in His name will earn a reward. God sees it all. He doesn’t miss a single deed, whether big or small.

Think about this:

Instead of fearing God’s judgment, we can be thankful. His justice means nothing we do for Him is wasted. And His grace means our sins are forgiven, never to be held against us. That’s a winning combination: mercy for our failures and rewards for our faithfulness.

Memorize this truth:

“And whoever gives one of these little ones only a cup of cold water in the name of a disciple, assuredly, I say to you, he shall by no means lose his reward” (Matthew 10:42).

Ask this question:

Am I living each day in a way that shows gratitude for God’s grace and looks for future reward?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.