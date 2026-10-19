Grace enough to finish

OPINION —

As I grow older, my needs are fewer. Family and friends often ask me, “Is there anything you need?” The question humbles me. It reminds me that there are people in my life who want, in some small way, to help me. Sometimes I will say, “Yes, I would love to have a bottle of water or a cup of coffee.” But more often I simply smile and say, “More grace.” The questioner and I both smile and affirm our faith that more grace is plentiful and available.

Some friends frequently send me a song to bless me, knowing how much I love songs that lift up Jesus or songs that praise God for his goodness. My Pensacola friends, Bonny and Tommy Johns, even sent me a beautiful book titled “The Greatest Hymns Devotional” by Sara Perry. That book was the inspiration for my Rise and Sing morning devotions available on the GroupMe app. Sara’s devotionals and selection of hymns are excellent.

For several months, my Opelika friend, Earl Ballard, has been sharing a hymn with Pastor Jimmy Allen and me every morning. Each morning, when I receive Earl’s new selection, I sing it aloud during my morning time with the Lord. Nobody is disturbed by my singing and the sound of my voice drives the roaches back into the woodwork.

My Cincinnati friend, Greg Lotz, loves to bless me with a song, some old, some new. He sends the video so I can sing along with the soloist or the quartet and learn a new song. His most recent gift was a new modern hymn composed by Matt Boswell, Matt Papa and Keith Getty, titled “I Set My Hope On Jesus.” Keith and Kristyn Getty are blessing the family of God with many beautiful songs.

Greg and I have helped each other walk through the Valley of Sorrow by sharing songs that offer us comfort and hope. When Greg wrote, “I hope this song will bless you,” he had no idea how this song would stir my soul. As I listened to it, I kept saying, “Yes.,” and “Thank you Jesus.” Friends, reflect on the faith that this song affirms; it is the faith that chases away my doubts, the faith that strengthens me as I struggle with the pain and heartaches of life:

When this life of trials tests my faith I set my hope on Jesus

When the questions come and doubts remain

I set my hope on Jesus

For the deepest wounds that time won’t heal

There’s a joy that runs still deeper

There’s a truth that’s more than all I feel

I set my hope on Jesus

Chorus:

I set my hope on Jesus

My rock, my only trust

Who set His heart upon me first

I set my hope on Jesus

Though I falter in this war with sin

I set my hope on Jesus

When I fail the fight and sink within

I set my hope on Jesus

Though the shame would drown me in its sea

And I dread the waves of justice

I will cast my life on Calvary

I set my hope on Jesus

Though the world call me to leave my Lord

I set my hope on Jesus

Though it offer all its vain rewards

I set my hope on Jesus

Though this heart of mine is prone to stray

Give me grace enough to finish

’Till I worship on that final day

I set my hope on Jesus

When I need more grace, I set my hope on Jesus. I can listen to songs like this one and feel the presence of Jesus. More grace is more of Jesus. And I find Jesus in music like this that stirs my soul.

Like most people, my heart is prone to stray, so the words of the song become my prayer: “Lord, give me grace enough to finish ‘till I worship on that final day. I set my hope on Jesus.” And every time I do, He gives me more grace, the grace I need to finish well. Hallelujah.