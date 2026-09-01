Joel Martin awarded Conservation Educator of the Year

CONTRIBUTED BY AWF

ALABAMA -— Joel Martin was presented the Conservation Educator of the Year Award at the 2026 Alabama Wildlife Federation Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards banquet. The Alabama Wildlife Federation held the banquet, co-sponsored by Alabama Power Company and PowerSouth Energy on Friday, Aug. 7, at The Marriott Legends at Capitol Hill in Prattville. Gov. Kay Ivey provided a congratulatory video prepared specifically for the 2026 Award Recipients.

The AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards are the most respected conservation honors in the state of Alabama. For more than 50 years, AWF has presented these awards to individuals and organizations that make great contributions to the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources.

Martin is the director of Auburn University’s Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center near Andalusia. He is nationally respected and known for his devotion to sharing the synergy of forestry, wildlife management and fire ecology through hands-on, field-based training.

Throughout his career, Martin has taught foresters that the forest is more than just timber, and taught wildlife biologists that forest management is the tool that creates wildlife habitat.

Since 2006, every graduating forestry student has passed through the Dixon Center. Since 2012, every graduating wildlife student has done the same. This represents more than 1,000 forestry and wildlife students that have been touched by Martin and his simple, but powerful message.

As one of his peers stated, “His greatest contribution is the mindset he instills — cooperation, stewardship and long-term thinking. Joel’s work has shaped a generation of conservation professionals who understand that forests, wildlife and fire are inseparable components of sustainable land management.”

Presenting sponsors for the event were Alabama Power Company and PowerSouth Energy. The Westervelt Company, Lockheed Martin, Tennessee Valley Authority, Alabama Farm Credit and Alabama AG Credit. Land & Farm Lenders sponsored the social for the event. Additional sponsor support was provided by David & Kelly Thomas, Ralph & Catherine Martin, III, National Wildlife Federation, University of South Alabama — Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences, Josh & Mary Virginia Mandell, Lee Thuston, Three Notch Group and Russell Lands.

More information about Alabama Wildlife Federation

AWF’s GCAA was created to promote leadership by example and in turn increase conservation of the natural resources in the state of Alabama including its wildlife, forests, fish, soils, water, and air. The program is designed to bring about a greater knowledge and awareness of conservation practices and projects and to give proper recognition to those persons and organizations that make outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare of their community and state.

The Alabama Wildlife Federation, established by sportsmen in 1935, is the state’s oldest and largest citizens’ conservation organization. The mission of the Alabama Wildlife Federation, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit group supported by membership dues and donations, is to promote conservation and wise use of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources as a basis for economic and social prosperity. To learn more about Alabama Wildlife Federation, including membership details, programs and projects, contact AWF at 1-800-822-WILD or visit www.alabamawildlife.org.