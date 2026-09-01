EAMC-Lanier opens observation beds to expand patient care

CONTRIBUTED TO THE

OBSERVER BY GATOR KINCAID

EAST ALABAMA — EAMC-Lanier Rural Emergency Hospital celebrated the opening of new observation beds Tuesday, Aug. 25 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by hospital staff, city officials, Chamber of Commerce representatives and community leaders.

Carrie Wood, director of the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomed attendees and recognized Chamber board members and ambassadors. She emphasized the hospital’s importance to the community and thanked its leadership for continuing to expand local healthcare services.

“This is a wonderful day to celebrate another new opportunity at our local hospital,” Wood said. “The hospital is very important not only to us, but to our community.”

Valley Mayor Leonard Riley also welcomed attendees and expressed appreciation that the hospital remains open at a time when many rural hospitals across the state have closed. Riley praised East Alabama Health for supporting the facility and helping ensure its continued operation.

Greg Nichols, executive vice president and administrator, explained that the new observation beds will allow certain emergency department patients to remain at the facility for additional monitoring rather than being immediately transferred to another hospital.

The facility converted to a rural emergency hospital several years ago and no longer operates inpatient beds. However, some patients who come to the emergency department may not be ready to return home but also may not require admission or transfer. Under observation status, those patients can remain at the hospital for about 24 hours, and potentially longer, while clinical staff monitor their condition.

If a patient’s condition worsens, staff can arrange a transfer through the hospital’s established relationship with East Alabama Health’s main campus. The goal, however, is to provide appropriate care locally and discharge patients home when it is safe to do so.

Nichols said the service benefits both patients and their families by reducing unnecessary transfers and out-of-town travel.

“That’s better for the patient. It’s better care for them, and it’s better for the families,” Nichols said.

The observation service began operating several weeks before the ceremony, and hospital officials said eligible patients are already receiving care through the new program.

Following the remarks, hospital staff, administrators, Chamber representatives and community leaders gathered for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Melanie Mooney, executive director of clinical services, was selected to cut the ribbon.

Hospital leaders thanked the city, Chamber of Commerce and broader community for their continued support and said the facility intends to continue serving local patients for years to come.