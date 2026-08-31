Seohan Auto USA announces $64M expansion

CONTRIBUTED BY THE

CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Seohan Auto USA, the North American manufacturing subsidiary of South Korea-based Seohan Group, announced plans to invest $64 million to expand its operations in Auburn.

The construction of Plant III will support the growth of Seohan’s automotive customers by allowing the company to further strengthen its North American operations and increase its capacity for machining, assembly and warehousing. Seohan Auto USA manufactures suspension and chassis components for leading global automotive manufacturers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia.

Seohan Auto will add about 70 jobs over the next three years to the Auburn market.

“Our new facility in the Auburn Technology Park West Annex II will allow us to increase our production capacity in Auburn and organize our logistic processes more efficiently,” said Seohan Auto President Myon Han. “We appreciate the continued support we received from the city for another important milestone in our great community.”

Designed with future growth in mind, the project will provide the infrastructure necessary to support future production expansion, allowing the company to respond to increasing customer demand and long-term business growth.

“With nearly 20 years of operation in Auburn, Seohan has been a steady industry and employer in Auburn,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “We value our relationship with Seohan, not least because of its many contributions to different organizations in our community and its provision of 70 new jobs that will bring many reliable economic opportunities for our citizens.”

The investment is expected to contribute to the local economy while strengthening partnerships with regional suppliers and supporting Auburn’s continued growth as a major automotive manufacturing center. Construction is scheduled to be completed by December 2027.

Learn more about Seohan Auto at www.seohanautousa.com.