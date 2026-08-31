Letter to the editor: I enjoyed the journey

OPINION —

I thoroughly enjoyed this Auburn journey. Getting to know each of you whether through social media, podcasts, churches, forums, civic meetings, political organizations, visits to your homes, private group meetings, local newspapers, radio, TV or, most of all, the hundreds upon hundreds of face-to-face conversations has been one of the great privileges of my life.

I’ve talked often about my love for this city. Auburn is not just the place my wife, Joy, and I call home. It is the place that has given us community, purpose and the chance to stand up for the working families, small businesses and everyday citizens who make it special.

Everything I did in this campaign was rooted in that love and in the belief that government should put Citizens First.

What an experience it has been to walk alongside so many of you. Thank you for your incredible support, your encouragement, your honest conversations and the time you gave. I am grateful beyond words.

We will be converting our Facebook campaign account from Wilkins for Mayor to Auburn’s Voice (http://www.youtube.com/@AUBURNSVOICE-ee4wu). The work of listening, speaking up and staying engaged does not end with an election.

Auburn is worth it… always.

Robert Wilkins