Community Calendar | Aug. 31, 2026

ONGOING — LUNCH AT THE CHAMBER

The Opelika Chamber is hosting “Lunch at the Chamber,” a weekly food truck and pop-up vendor event held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday at 200 S. 6th St., Opelika.

MONDAYS — Mahjong Mondays

Irish Bred Pub will host Mahjong Mondays each Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. The event includes open play, with Mahjong 101 offered on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The pub is located in downtown Opelika. For more information or to sign up, visit bamboo-belles.bamgoodtime.com.

TUESDAYS IN THE GARDEN

Tuesdays in the Garden will take place at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 136 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn, from 2 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday. All are welcome to drop by St. Dunstan’s, enter the beautiful garden, relax and enjoy its beauty. Seating will be provided. St. Dunstan’s has one of the last green-space areas in downtown Auburn. Thomas Joyner, rector at St. Dunstan’s, and all its members warmly welcome everyone into our beautiful space that God has provided.

THIRD TUESDAYS — NAMI EAST ALABAMA: NAMI East Alabama, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Parkway Baptist Church, 764 E. University Drive, Auburn. Enter through the double doors directly to the left of the main entrance and continue to the end of the hall. NAMI supports families dealing with mental illness through mutual support, education and advocacy. The public is invited.

WEDNESDAYS — VFW POST 5404: VFW Post 5404, 131 E. Veterans Blvd., Auburn, next to Ray’s Collision off South College Street, is open Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. for coffee, doughnuts, cake and conversation about military service and veterans benefits. All veterans and spouses are welcome.

THIRD WEDNESDAYS — LEE/RUSSELL COUNTY LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP: The Lee/Russell County Low Vision Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Opelika Regional Center, 355 Dunlop Drive, Opelika. Monthly discussions focus on ways to make life more manageable for those living with low vision. For details, contact Shiquita Fulton at 334-705-2024 or Melody Wilson at 256-368-3258.

FRIDAYS — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Every Friday night prior to a home football game.

NOW THROUGH DEC. 6 — JONTAY KAHM: PERSONIFIED EXISTENCE: The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University will present “Jontay Kahm: Personified Existence,” the first museum exhibition of Plains Cree designer Jontay Kahm. The exhibition features nearly 20 sculptural garments along with mixed-media works and video exploring themes of life, death, memory, identity and Indigenous knowledge systems. Kahm’s work blends fashion, sculpture and storytelling, challenging visitors to consider clothing as a form of fine art and cultural expression. Kahm and exhibition organizer Nancy Strickland Chavis will visit Auburn Sept. 28-29 for public programs and conversations with students, faculty and community members. The exhibition will remain on view through Dec. 6. For museum hours, exhibition details and public programs, visit jcsm.auburn.edu.

SEPT. 3, 5 AND 6 — “LEGALLY BLONDE JR.”

Opelika Community Theatre will present “Legally Blonde Jr.” on Sept. 3, 5 and 6. The music is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.

SEPT. 16 — OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES: OLLI at Auburn will host its fall Brown Bag Series on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 1031 S. College St. in Auburn. Programs include:

Sept. 16: “Hiking Across England: Trails, Landscapes and Fellowship” with Harold Bruner, Bill Deutsch and other OLLI travelers.

Sept. 23: “George Fuller in Alabama: Unpublished Sketches and an Artistic Legacy” with Ray Radigan.

Sept. 30: “No Place for Pilgrims: Solving the Murder of William Moore, the Last Cold Civil Rights Case” with Mike Marshall.

Oct. 7: “Exploring Alabama Aboard the GeoExplorer Bus” with Timothy Hawthorne.

Oct. 14: “Lurleen Wallace: Alabama’s First Female Governor” with Susan Youngblood Ashmore.

Oct. 21: “Work Lunch: Poetry at the Intersection of Work and Food” with Lee Bains.

Oct. 28: “The Art & Science of Bonsai” with Zach Adams.

Nov. 4: “Stories that Endure: Alabama Heritage in Print and Sound” with Rebecca Todd Minder.

SEPT. 10 — OLLI FALL KICKOFF: OLLI at Auburn will host its Fall Kickoff from 10 a.m. to noon at Sunny Slope, 1031 S. College St. in Auburn. The free event will include food, drinks, fellowship and opportunities to meet instructors, connect with community partners, learn about member benefits and pick up name tags. Incoming OLLI Advisory Council Chair Ken Autrey and OLLI Director Beth Antoine will welcome attendees. Dr. Royrickers Cook will provide an update on fundraising and the projected timeline for the new OLLI building, and Nick Vansyoc of SS&L Architects will share updated design concepts and information about the planning process. Members are encouraged to bring a friend.

SEPT. 25 — AU HOMECOMING PARADE

Join the Auburn Family for Homecoming 2026 and enjoy a weekend filled with tradition. The celebration will begin on Friday evening with a parade in downtown Auburn. A pep rally on Samford Lawn will immediately follow the parade. Please be aware that downtown street parking along the parade route will close at 3 p.m. and road closures will start at 4 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Auburn Tigers will take on Vanderbilt in Jordan-Hare Stadium (time TBA). Miss Homecoming will be announced at halftime.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES & RADIO HOUR — 2026

Sept. 11 — Joe Crookston (AUUF)

September — TBA

Oct. 9 — Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs (AUUF)

Oct. 15 or 16 — Jefferson Ross and Todd Hoke (AUUF)

Nov. 5 — Griffin House (AUUF)

OCT. 25 — NOBUNTU

East Alabama Arts will present Nobuntu at 3 p.m. as part of its 2026-27 Performance Series.

OCT. 27 — WITH LOVE AND THANKSGIVING: The East Alabama Civic Chorale will present its fall concert, “With Love and Thanksgiving,” at 6:30 p.m. at Auburn First Baptist Church. The program will include Alice Parker’s “Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal,” Peter Knight’s “You Are the New Day,” John Rutter’s “For the Beauty of the Earth,” William Dawson’s “Out in the Fields,” Elaine Hagenberg’s “O Love” and additional selections.

NOV. 21 — THE PURPOSE GALA

WWAP Village will host The Purpose Gala on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 203 S. Railroad Ave. in Opelika. The formal event will celebrate young people for leadership, talent, entrepreneurship, creativity, academics, service and community impact. The evening will include youth awards, live performances, a red-carpet experience, music, dancing and the crowning of a King and Queen of Purpose. The event time will be announced. For information, sponsorships or nominations, call (334) 740-1949 or (330) 806-1564.

DEC. 5 — CHRISTMAS MARKET — Auburn United Women in Faith will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay St. in Auburn. Shoppers can browse local arts, crafts, jewelry, home decor, baked goods, frozen casseroles and soups. Proceeds from the market will support local missions through Auburn United Women in Faith. The vendor registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 13. For more information, email aumcchristmasmarket@gmail.com

FEB. 18-20, 2027 — OPELIKA BOOK FESTIVAL

Information TBA