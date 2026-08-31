ACO presents Fall Concert: Space – The Final Frontier

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn Community Orchestra will be performing their Fall Concert: Space – The Final Frontier, presented by the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. This performance will be held at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. There is no charge for the concert and tickets are available now at the GPAC Box Office or online through the following link: www.goguecenter.evenue.net/events/ACO.

ACO has grown both in numbers and musically over the past two years. These talented musicians are excited to present an evening of orchestra favorites and celestial themed classics.

The ACO is led by Music Director and Conductor Dr. Rusty Logan, who brings 33 years of experience as a band director, including 24 years at Auburn High School. A highly sought-after adjudicator, clinician and guest conductor, Logan brings a wealth of expertise to the podium. Under his direction, the ACO will deliver an exciting and enjoyable program for both the community and visitors at GPAC.

ACO’s program will include the following:

Fanfare from Also Sprach Zarathustra — Richard Strauss

Mars, the Bringer of War — Gustav Holst

Symphony No. 43 (Mercury) — Franz Joseph Haydn

Sphäerenkläenge (Music of the Spheres) — Josef Strauss

Music from Apollo 13 — James Horner, Arranged by John Moss

Star Trek Through the Years — Arranged by Calvin Custer

Come out to enjoy an evening of wonderful music. This concert is free, family-friendly and open to the public. To reserve free tickets for the event visit: www.goguecenter.evenue.net/events/ACO.

For more information about Auburn Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, please call (334) 501-2930 or visit www.auburnal.gov/parks, or follow @COAParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.

ACO’s mission is to continue building on tradition by presenting excellent performances for the Auburn, Opelika and East Alabama area to immerse Alabama communities in orchestral performances. To learn more about the ACO, you can visit www.auburnal.gov/arts or follow ACO on social media.

The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University is east Alabama’s premier state-of-the-art entertainment venue. It features world-class performances in musical theater, chamber arts, dance, jazz, celebrity concerts and more. The center features the 1,200-seat indoor Woltosz Theatre and a 2,500-capacity outdoor amphitheater. The Gogue Center is committed to elevating the arts through meaningful connections and community engagement. To learn more, you can visit www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.