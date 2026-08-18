Alabama-based banking institution ranked sixth in the U.S.

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, recently announced it was ranked sixth in the top-performing United States banks with between $10 billion to $50 billion in assets, according to American Banker’s annual list. The banks are ranked by the consulting firm Capital Performance Groupbased on their three-year average return on average equity, using data from year-end 2025.

“Being recognized among the country’s top-performing banks is a meaningful reflection of the consistency and commitment of our entire team,” said Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank chairman, president and CEO. “Our performance is rooted in staying focused on our customers, making thoughtful decisions and maintaining the high standards we have set for ourselves since the Bank was founded. We are proud of what our team has accomplished and grateful for the trust our customers and shareholders continue to place in us. We remain focused on carrying that momentum forward as we grow and serve our markets.”

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., an $18 billion-asset institution, reported a three-year average ROAE of 15.39% and reported a 2025 net interest margin of 3.12%.

In the American Banker article, Claude Hanley, founder and partner at Capital Performance Group, said one of the biggest differences between the top-performing banks and the broader group was funding. The top 10 held a larger share of low-cost demand deposits, such as checking and money market accounts, giving them a cheaper source of funding for loans and helping preserve margins even as interest rates declined. Hanley also said there was no huge turnover among the top 10 performers, adding that the banks included in the ranking “outperformed in almost every aspect.”

As the only Alabama-based institution to rank in the top ten, ServisFirst Bank continues to strengthen its reputation as a high-performing, well-capitalized financial institution. This recognition underscores the Bank’s ability to deliver strong financial results in a competitive market, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals across the Southeast.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s recent American Banker ranking, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.