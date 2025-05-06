Calendar of Events | Week of May 5, 2025

ONGOING — NOON TUNES

Enjoy live music in Courthouse Square every Wednesday at noon during the month of May.

ONGOING — SUMMER SWING

Join Opelika Parks and Rec every Tuesday night this summer for a free concert at Municipal Park. Concessions and free train rides begin at 6:30 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m.

MAY 8-18 — OPELIKA COMMUNITY THEATRE PRESENTS ‘RENT’

Opelika Community Theatre will present Johnathan Larson’s acclaimed Broadway musical, “Rent” May 8-18. For details and ticket information, visit www.opelikacommunitytheatre.org.

MAY 9-18 — AACT PRESENTS ‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present “Steel Magnolias” at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on May 9, 10 and 15–17 at 7 p.m., with matinees on May 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children, students and seniors and are available at AuburnACT.org. For group rates, please email info@auburnact.org.

MAY 10 – SECOND SATURDAY @ PIONEER PARK

Pioneer Park of the Lee County Historical Society in Loachapoka will host Second Saturday on May 10, offering an array of attractions, museums, historic buildings, gardens, arts & crafts, children’s activities, acoustic musical entertainment and food. Witness the artistry of a blacksmith’s shop and the intricate world of spinning and weaving. Second Saturdays are free and open to the public.

MAY 15 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High Jazz Bands on Thursday, May 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

MAY 16 – END OF SCHOOL MOVIE NIGHT

Celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer vacation with a movie night under the stars watching the 1993 classic “The Sandlot” alongside your favorite Lee County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, May 16, at the Twin City FOP Lodge (1307 Saugahatchee Lake Road, Opelika). Doors open at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite blanket and movie snacks. Sponsors are Christie Hill State Farm, The Observer and Point Broadband. For more information, visit facebook.com/LeeCoSheriffAL/events.

MAY 22 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Sally Brown Band on Thursday, May 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.



MAY 26 — MEMORIAL DAY BREAKFAST

The Auburn community is invited to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the 25th annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast. The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. Tickets can be purchased at City Hall (144 Tichenor Ave.) and are $25 a person or $250 for a table of 10.

MAY 26 — WREATH LAYING CEREMONY

The city of Auburn will host a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Veterans Memorial Monument at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. The ceremony will include a rifle detail performed by VFW Post 5404. Attendees are encouraged to park at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex, Felton Little Park and the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot. Ross Street between Glenn and Harper avenues and Glenn Avenue between Burton and North Debardeleben streets will be closed during the ceremony. On-street parking is available within the closure area for those in need of accessible parking.

MAY 29 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Tony Brook Band on Thursday, May 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

JUNE 6 — SUMMERNIGHT DOWNTOWN ART WALK

The SummerNight Downtown Art Walk will be held Friday, June 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. This annual event transforms downtown Auburn into a vibrant arts district, featuring live music, an artist marketplace, late-night shopping and dining at local businesses and fun children’s activities. The event is family-friendly, and admission is free. For more information, visit www.auburnsummernight.org.

ONGOING — ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Library in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.