LaFayette Sun Obituaries | Week of April 7,2025

Mr. Olan Louis Wesley, 74, of Montgomery, died Thursday, March 27, 2025, at

Baptist Medical Center East, in Montgombery. A private graveside service requested

by family members was held Saturday, April 5, at Essie J. Handy Memorial

Cemetery in LaFayette, with the Rev. Ed Vines officiating.

Mr. Wesley was a retired Army veteran and also a retiree from Alabama State

University, Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Alma Susan

Freeman-Wesley, a native of LaFayette.

