LaFayette Sun Obituaries | Week of April 7,2025

Mr. Olan Louis Wesley, 74, of Montgomery, died Thursday, March 27, 2025, at
Baptist Medical Center East, in Montgombery. A private graveside service requested
by family members was held Saturday, April 5, at Essie J. Handy Memorial
Cemetery in LaFayette, with the Rev. Ed Vines officiating.
Mr. Wesley was a retired Army veteran and also a retiree from Alabama State
University, Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Alma Susan
Freeman-Wesley, a native of LaFayette.
Vines Funeral Home Inc. in LaFayette handled the arrangements.
