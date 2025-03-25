March 31-April 4 is Character Week

CONTRIBUTED BY ENVISION OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The Envision Opelika Foundation is celebrating the second annual Opelika Character Week, a time to recognize the positive character of local citizens and challenge ourselves and each other to be kind.

The Envision Opelika Foundation has partnered with the Opelika Character Council since 2007 to promote good character across the community. Local businesses, organizations, city government and schools play key roles in this initiative.

Each year, monthly “character words” are chosen and shared with the community, displayed at various locations such as schools, the Sportsplex and local businesses. These words are also featured on the OHS marquee and at city council meetings.

January’s character word was PATIENCE, February’s was COMPASSION and the word for March is HONESTY.

Upcoming words are: April – KINDNESS, May – DEDICATION, June – COURAGE and July – DEPENDABILITY.

The Opelika City Council supports the Character Council’s efforts by recognizing a citizen each month for outstanding character. City school partners incorporate these words into character education programs and award an annual Character Scholarship to an OHS senior attending Southern Union State Community College.

In 2018, the Character Council introduced the Opelika Character Creed, endorsed by the City Council, Board of Education and Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the importance of good character. The Character Council remains committed to fostering positive character in Opelika, starting with families and extending throughout the community.

Character Council Creed

We believe it is important to build good character in individuals and for society.

We believe good character is above race, religion, age, gender, education and personality.

We believe a person of good character exhibits attributes and virtues that promote good behavior and habits.

We believe the basic building blocks for good character are integrity, honesty, loyalty, self-sacrifice, accountability and self-control.

We believe character marks who we are as individuals.

We believe character highly influences the choices that we make in our lives.

We believe character traits determine how a person responds and reacts to certain situations in life.

We believe good character manifests itself in front of people but also – more importantly – when no one else is watching.

We believe good character creates a foundation for happy, healthy and trusting relationships.

We believe good character helps to improve our self-esteem, self-respect and confidence.

We believe building good character is a life-long endeavor that involves commitment, practice, struggles through failures and continued motivation.

We believe building good character in individuals is essential to building a caring and respectful community.

The Character Council encourages everyone to practice the following acts of kindness during Character Week and all year long:

Start with showing love to your family, recognizing their strengths and forgiving their weaknesses.

Recognize everyone for their kindness by saying “thank you” for what they did (be specific).

Email or text a different friend each morning with a positive statement.

Pick up someone’s litter on public property. Pick up trash (even if it’s not yours).

Help a playing partner look for his lost golf ball.

Genuinely compliment someone who is doing a service for you.

Focus on others. Kindness puts others at the center. It’s not about you.

Stay connected with others, especially old friends.

SMILE at others. Smile and the world smiles with you.

Safely wave at others while driving, even if you don’t know them.

Volunteer to visit shut-ins at their home or hospital.

Pull a neighbor’s trash can from the street to their house.

Give someone your seat at any crowded event.

Allow someone else the parking space, and don’t try to out race them.

Let someone cut in front of you in the line.

When driving, let someone in when trying to switch into your lane.

Defend a friend if untrue words are spoken about them. The friend may never know this kindness.

Hold the door open for someone else.

Pay it forward if you have been encouraged by someone else’s good deed to you.

Practice an “Attitude of Gratitude” daily that leads to Kindness.

Be attentive with people in conversation, putting away the phone. Focus on them.

Be there to listen to someone who could use a friend.

Kindness is a two-way street. The more YOU practice kindness the more you receive kindness.

Be polite.

Use a warm tone in conversation.

Show patience and gratitude to a stranger.

Write a card telling someone how much you appreciate them.

Visit envisionopelika.org and click on “Character Council” for activities, discussion topics and books about gratitude.