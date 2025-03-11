Second Saturday at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka

Each month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts Second Saturday at Pioneer Park, 6500 Stage Road in Loachapoka. Historical reenactors showcase their blacksmith, textiles and gardening skills, giving participants of all ages the chance to experience hands-on history demonstrations and entertainment. For more information visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.
PHOTOS BY ED SIKORA | FOR THE OBSERVER
