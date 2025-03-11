Auburn offers new membership options alongside opening of Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Parks and Recreation is excited to introduce a new membership structure designed to provide greater access and affordability for residents to enjoy Parks and Recreation facilities.

This update coincides with the addition of the Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center, a brand-new facility featuring a fitness center, indoor track, basketball courts, pickleball courts and pool.

Auburn residents are invited to register for a two-week free trial, which will begin on March 17, for the fitness center, indoor track and pool. Those portions of the facility will open to members and daily pass holders beginning on April 1. Details on registering for the free trial and membership options can be found below.

Auburn Parks and Recreation has designed membership plans for every lifestyle — from those looking for a fitness upgrade to families seeking fun and wellness.

Membership options for Auburn residents (must live or work in Auburn)

Free Amenities Membership: Includes access to free-play basketball at Boykin Community Center (BCC), Dean Road Recreation Center (DRRC), Frank Brown Recreation Center (FBRC) and Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center (LWP), as well as the eSports room, game room and racquetball court at FBRC. Annual registration is required for this free membership, which is available at auburnalabama.org/parks/registration.

Paid Memberships: Includes access to all fitness centers (BCC, FBRC and LWP), indoor walking track (LWP), aquatic facilities (LWP and Samford Pool), free-play basketball (BCC, DRRC, FBRC, LW) and additional amenities at Frank Brown Recreation Center (eSports room, game room and racquetball court).

Individual Memberships: $20/month or $200/year.

Family Memberships (includes up to six household members): $60/month or $600/year; Add-On Member: $10/month per additional person.

Low-Income Discount (Medicaid Card Holders): 50% off membership fees.

SilverSneakers® Members (65+) Available for registration beginning April 1: Membership is FREE if the individual is eligible through a qualifying Medicare Advantage or supplement plan. To check if you are eligible, visit tools.silversneakers.com/Eligibility/CheckEligibility.

Fitness Membership to BCC and FBRC ONLY: $30/person/year.

Options for non-residents & non-members

Daily Pass: $10 per day grants access to all fitness centers, indoor track and pools.

Pool Daily Pass: $5 per day grants access to both pools (LWP and SP).

Current membership holders

Current memberships at Boykin Community Center and Frank Brown Recreation Center will be honored for those facilities ONLY. However, members interested in accessing Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center or the pools (LWP and SP) will need to purchase a new membership and will receive a one-time $30 discount off their first annual membership purchase.

Membership access

Membership is non-refundable, non-transferable and can only be used by the card holder.

Children ages 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while using the fitness centers.

Try it for FREE

A one-time free trial for Auburn residents will be available March 17–31, 2025. This is a great opportunity to explore all the facilities and experience what they have to offer before purchasing a membership! To register for the free trial and view hours for each facility, visit auburnalabama.org/parks/register.

Purchase your membership

Memberships are now available for purchase with membership access beginning April 1, 2025.

Membership cards can be picked up from the Frank Brown Recreation Center or Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center beginning March 17, 2025.

For cash payments, please visit the Harris Center. Please note, those paying in cash will still be required to complete the online registration for membership.

Future opening phases

Other elements of Lake Wilmore — including the pickleball courts, multipurpose fields and mountain bike trails — will continue to open throughout the year as different components of the project are completed. Visitors are reminded to stay away from active construction zones on the property for everyone’s safety.

Stay tuned for further announcements from the city regarding upcoming events, activities and future opening dates.

For more information, call (334) 501-2930, email registration@auburnalabama.org, visit www.auburnalabama.org/parks or follow @COAParksAndRec on social media.