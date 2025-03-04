Legal Notices | Week of March 1, 2025

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL MARY IV

CASE NO. 2007-B-124

ORDER SETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF CONSERVATOR

The Court acknowledges receipt of the Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservator, and it is hereby:

ORDERED by this Court that a hearing be set on the matter for the 3rd day of April 2025, at 9:00 a.m. electronically via “ZOOM” virtual meeting website. Please dress appropriately for this hearing., just as if you were appearing in person before the Court. Participants will need access to a telephone, webcam, laptop or cellular telephone to access this hearing. A ZOOM invitation to participate in this hearing is below and the parties must use the following in order to log in or join the meeting:

ZOOM MEETING ID NUMBER: 883 7237 3652

ZOOM PASSCODE: 189060

It is further ORDERED by this Court that this order be served on the following by the Lee County Sheriffs Department:

PAUL MARY IV

303 LEE ROAD 701

OPELIKA, AL 36804

It is also further ORDERED that Honorable Lenae Simpson be appointed Guardian Ad Litem to represent the interests of Paul Mary IV.

DONE this 27th day of February 2025.

Bill English, Judge of Probate

IN RE: THE MATIER OF PAUL MARY, IV

CASE NO.: 2007-8-124

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservatorship of Paul Mary, IV, was filed by Conservator, Tammie Mary requesting approval of a partial accounting for the period December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of April, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee

County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Paul Mary IV.

Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 3/6/25, 3/13/25 & 3/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

CAROL DELAINE GRESHAM WILLIAMS, Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2025-062

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Angela Haynes May and John Trevor Williams, Personal Representatives on the 18th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Angela Haynes May

John Trevor Williams Legal run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , March 27, 2025 at Opelika Ford , 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2008 Dodge Charger

VIN# 2B3KA43G38H196448

2014 Ford Focus

VIN# 1FADP3F26EL306333

2017 Ford Fusion

VIN# 3FA6P0HD8HR137511

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN# 1C4RJEAT5DC564340 Legal run 02/27/25 & 03/06/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

SERVPRO, PLAINTIFF

V. TONYA PRIVOT, DEFENDANT

DISTRICT COURT CIVIL CASE DV-24-84

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Defendant entered a contract with plaintiff. On January 10, 2023, plaintiff delivered a demand letter to the defendant’s address. On May 7, 2023, plaintiff filed a materialman’s lein on the defendant’s property with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Wherefore plaintiff demands judgement, with waiver of exemptions, from the defendant.

Respectfully submitted 25th day of June, 2023,

/s/ David Dawson

David Dawson Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/6/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF CALVIN MAYO THOMAS, deceased

LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 20th day of February, 2025.

DAYLA PIERCE LEGAL RUN 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

I. S. a minor child (DOB: 10/18/2011), Case No. JU 2022-414.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION\

NOTICE TO: DeAnna Lea Spoon, mother of I. S., who was born on 10/18/2011 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee and on the unknown father ofl. S. and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on September 14, 2022. DeAnna Lea Spoon and the unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2022-414. 02 terminating the mother’s and unknown father’s parental rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Harold S. Patrick

Attorney for Lee County DHR

2108-D Gateway Drive

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 741-0809 Legal Run 02/6/25, 02/13/25, 02/20/25 & 02/27/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Lee County; to further provide for solid

waste collection fees.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. (a) Pursuant to Section 22-27-3, Code of

Alabama 1975, the Lee County Commission may grant an additional exemption to the mandatory solid waste collection program fees to any household whose total income does not

exceed 75 percent of the federal poverty level.

(b) The Lee County Commission, by resoltion or

ordinance, may adopt rules or regulations to implement this section.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2025. Legal Run 02/20/25, 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: ESTATE OF PAULA ROBINSON a/k/a PAULA ALICIA ROBINSON, deceased

CASE NO: 2025-064

NOTICE OF HEARING

To: Troy Gibson, known/unknown heirs of Paula Robinson a/k/a Paula Alicia Robinson. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will of the Estate of Paula Robinson a/k/a Paula Alicia Robinson, deceased, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Court on February 4th, 2025, by Cross Law Firm, LLC, attorney for Perry Felix Starling. A hearing has been scheduled for March 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL.

Hon. Jere Colley Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama

Prepared by:

Richard L. Cross, Jr.

Cross Law Firm,

A Limited Liability Company AL State Bar No. CRO094 1906 Summerville Road

P.O. Box 3873

Phenix City, AL 36868

(334) 298-4994

(334) 298-4954 Facsimile Email: rcross@crosslegal.net Legal Run 02/20/25, 02/27/25 & 03/06/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MATTIE LOU SPENCE, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 6th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, rf6tice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within

time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr Legal Run 02/20/25, 02/27/25 & 03/06/25

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mildred Mayer and Anthony E. Mayer to First Franklin Financial Corp., subsidiary of National City Bank of Indiana, dated November 22, 2004 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 3163, Page 343 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-FF11, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-FF11. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-FF11, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-FF11, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on April 3, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 5, TIMBER CHASE, LYING IN SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 30 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF TIMBER CHASE RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN PLAT BOOK 16 AT PAGE 61.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 67 Lee Rd 423 Smiths AL 36877

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-FF11, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-FF11, Mortgagee or Transferee

Jonathan Smothers, Esq

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-001628

Legal 02/27/25, 03/06/25, 03/13/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LEE COOPER, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2024-321

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of Thomas Lee Cooper, deceased having been granted to CAROLYN COOPER on September 9, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Carolyn Cooper Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KIMBERLY MICHELLE FAIR Deceased

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: 2025-081

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Brenda Morrow on the 11th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Brenda Morrow Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES RAYMOND YAMSHAK, Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-001

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of JAMES RAYMOND YAMSHAK are hereby granted to James Raymond Yamshak, Jr. and Jill Renee Campbell as Co-Personal Representatives on the 11th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Legal run 02/27/25, 03/6/25 & 03/13/25

CITY OF OPELIKA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

March 11, 2025

TIME: 9:00 AM

VARIANCE Mac Jones, authorized representative for Freedom Builders Inc., property owner, 825 Asheton Drive, R-3 zoning district, Requesting a 6.7 foot variance from the minimum 30-foot front yard setback requirement to construct a single family home. Michael Maher, authorized representative for Hayley Investments LLC, property owner, R-2 zoning district, Requesting a setback variance for lots in the Arrowhead at Forest Hills Subdivision to a minimum of 15 feet front yard, 10 feet side yard, 30 feet rear yard and 15 feet side yard on street.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.” Legal run 03/06/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT BAXTER, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-061

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Robert John Cibulsky and Diane Baxter Cibulsky, as Co-Executors of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, deceased, on the 19th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Robert John Cibulsky, Co-Executor Of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, Deceased

Diane Baxter Cibulsky, Co-Executor Of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HORACE FANNING, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025 –

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 26th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 03/6/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF Hershel M. , Deceased

LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Witness our hands, and dated this the 13th day of February, 2025.

THOMAS G. CARROL

LINDA FAY GARNER Legal Run 02/20/25, 2/27/25 & 03/06/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN NORRELL, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE

LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 21st day of February, 2025.

DEBORAH E. LATHAM

LEGAL RUN 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal

Chambers County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids are invited and will be received by the County Commission of Chambers County, Alabama for collection of residential solid waste and disposal.

Instructions to Bidders may be obtained from the Chambers County Commission Office, 2 South LaFayette Street, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Bids must be delivered to and be on file with the County Commission on or before June 2, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. CST. The envelope containing the Bid must be sealed and plainly marked “Bid for Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal”.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at 9:00 A.M. CST on the aforementioned date in the Office of the County Commission. The selected Bid will be awarded upon the County Commission approving the Bidder and adopting the Contract.

A Bid bond or certified check must accompany the Bid, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any Bid, and to make an award to the lowest responsible Bidder in any manner, consistent with law, deemed in the best interest of the County. The County Commission reserves the right not to enter into any Contract as a result of this Bid invitation.

Date: February 21, 2025.

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for the Chambers County Commission

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone LEGAL RUN March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27, 2025.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN SHERWOOD, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-513

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Jennifer Lea Sherwood Hughes, as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Jean Sherwood, deceased, on the 27th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Jennifer Lea Sherwood Hughes, Executrix Of the Estate of Betty Jean Sherwood, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 03/06/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

INVITATION TO BID

25009

Sealed bids for the construction of the Pickleball Facility III

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on March 24, 2025, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

The contractor shall also be a Certified Tennis Court Builder as designated by the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA). The Certified Tennis Court Builder shall be an employee of the Tennis Court Contractor and oversee all phases of the new court construction process.

Bidders must have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rules, or regulations for the performance of the work. Any drawings and specifications may be obtained from the City of Opelika Purchasing Department located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5120. Bid documents may also be obtained from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted using the original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. The bidder must complete all the information in the proposal for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Pickleball Facility III

LILLIE FINLEY – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120 Legal Run 03/06/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ______AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a M-1 District (Industrial District) to a R-5M District (High Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence East 830.1 feet; thence south 200’ to a point in the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street and the Northwest comer of Lot 1 of Lambert Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 3 Page 69 in the Office of the Judge of probate for Lee County, Alabama, said point being the Point of Beginning of Lot l, Lamber Subdivision, described for rezoning herein: from this PONT OF BEGINNING, thence leaving the right of way for Ermine Street South 80°l7’ West, 160.1’ to the Northeast comer of Lot 1; thence South l4°05’ East, 88.1’ to the Southeast comer of Lot 1; thence along the line between Lots 1 and 2 South 750 39’ West, 159’ to a point in the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street and the Southwest corner of Lot 1; thence along the Western line of Lot l and the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street North l4 O05 West, 100.9 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 14,822 square feet, more or less, and is located at 513 Ermine Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 6th day of March, 2025.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 03/06/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

VIRGINIA HAYES, deceased.

Case No.: 2025-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jayne A. Meyer, Personal Representative on the 4th day of March, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF SUSAN GOREE GOSLIN, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 27th day of February, 2025.

DANIEL LAWRENCE GOSLIN

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABАМА

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROYCE LEE LOWMAN, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-118

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Matthew Lowman as Executor for the Estate of Royce Lee Lowman, deceased, on February 28, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 28th day of February, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of RICHARD ALLEN , deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by NOAH ALLEN on FEBRUARY 26TH, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal run 03/06/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of MARY LOUISE REED, Deceased

Case No. 2025-054

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice the LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of MARY LOUISE REED are hereby granted to CHRISTOPHER ERIC REED on 14th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day 14th day of February, 2025.

CHRISTOPHER ERIC REED Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

