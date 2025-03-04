Here’s a recap of this week’s local scores

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
FOR THE OBSERVER
LEE COUNTY — Nice weather made for a busy week in high school sports. Following is a recap of local baseball, softball and soccer action.
Monday, Feb. 24
Baseball:
Beauregard 12, Beulah 11
Softball:
Handley 10, Beulah 2
Wadley 18, Loachapoka 0
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Baseball:
Auburn 4, Pike Road 3
Stanhope Elmore 16, Smiths Station 6
Lee-Scott 10, Montgomery Catholic 7
Softball:
Beauregard 9, Smiths Station 8
Auburn 6, Lee-Scott 1
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Baseball:
Central Coosa County 17, Loachapoka 8
Glenwood Academy 16, Smiths Station 6
Softball:
Beauregard 11, Beulah 1
Girls’ Soccer:
Valley 2, Beauregard 1
Smiths Station 2, Opelika 0
Boys’ Soccer:
Valley 4, Beauregard 2
Smiths Station 2 (5), Opelika 2 (4)
Thursday, Feb. 27
Baseball:
Auburn 7, Bryant 0
Reeltown 14, Beauregard 7
Softball:
Smiths Station 9, Glenwood 5
Auburn 11, Benjamin Russell 5
Girls’ Soccer:
Lee-Scott Academy 9, Autauga Academy 0
Boys’ Soccer:
Lee-Scott Academy 9, Autauga Academy 0
Friday, Feb. 28
Baseball:
Auburn 7, Mary G. Montgomery 2
Smiths Station 12, Lee-Scott Academy 4
Beulah 11, Ranburne 10
Softball:
Auburn 6, Sparkman 4
Beauregard 10, Reeltown 1
Alabama Christian Academy 3, Beauregard 2
Girls’ Soccer:
Auburn 2, Hoover 0
Smiths Station 4, Providence Christian 0
Boys’ Soccer:
Buckhorn 4, Smiths Station 0
Saturday, March 1
Baseball:
Russell County 8, Smiths Station 1
Lee-Scott Academy 6, Bayside Academy 2
Faith Academy 5, Auburn 0
Beauregard 10, Holtville 1
Bayside Academy 10, Lee-Scott Academy 4
Smiths Station 5, Russell County 1
Wetumpka 2, Beauregard 0
Saraland 11, Auburn 3
Softball:
Auburn 12, Sardis 2
Beauregard 0, St. James 5
Auburn 5, Helena 2
Saint James 5, Beauregard 0
Girls’ Soccer:
Smiths Station 5, Northside Methodist 1
Smiths Station 6, Carroll 1
Boys’ Soccer:
Central 3, Smiths Station 0
Smiths Station 2, Scottsboro 1
Monday, March 3
Baseball:
Beauregard 2, Beulah 0
Softball:
Lee-Scott 10, Montgomery Academy 0