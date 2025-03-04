Here’s a recap of this week’s local scores

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Nice weather made for a busy week in high school sports. Following is a recap of local baseball, softball and soccer action.

Monday, Feb. 24

Baseball:

Beauregard 12, Beulah 11

Softball:

Handley 10, Beulah 2

Wadley 18, Loachapoka 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Baseball:

Auburn 4, Pike Road 3

Stanhope Elmore 16, Smiths Station 6

Lee-Scott 10, Montgomery Catholic 7

Softball:

Beauregard 9, Smiths Station 8

Auburn 6, Lee-Scott 1

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Baseball:

Central Coosa County 17, Loachapoka 8

Glenwood Academy 16, Smiths Station 6

Softball:

Beauregard 11, Beulah 1

Girls’ Soccer:

Valley 2, Beauregard 1

Smiths Station 2, Opelika 0

Boys’ Soccer:

Valley 4, Beauregard 2

Smiths Station 2 (5), Opelika 2 (4)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Baseball:

Auburn 7, Bryant 0

Reeltown 14, Beauregard 7

Softball:

Smiths Station 9, Glenwood 5

Auburn 11, Benjamin Russell 5

Girls’ Soccer:

Lee-Scott Academy 9, Autauga Academy 0

Boys’ Soccer:

Lee-Scott Academy 9, Autauga Academy 0

Friday, Feb. 28

Baseball:

Auburn 7, Mary G. Montgomery 2

Smiths Station 12, Lee-Scott Academy 4

Beulah 11, Ranburne 10

Softball:

Auburn 6, Sparkman 4

Beauregard 10, Reeltown 1

Alabama Christian Academy 3, Beauregard 2

Girls’ Soccer:

Auburn 2, Hoover 0

Smiths Station 4, Providence Christian 0

Boys’ Soccer:

Buckhorn 4, Smiths Station 0

Saturday, March 1

Baseball:

Russell County 8, Smiths Station 1

Lee-Scott Academy 6, Bayside Academy 2

Faith Academy 5, Auburn 0

Beauregard 10, Holtville 1

Bayside Academy 10, Lee-Scott Academy 4

Smiths Station 5, Russell County 1

Wetumpka 2, Beauregard 0

Saraland 11, Auburn 3

Softball:

Auburn 12, Sardis 2

Beauregard 0, St. James 5

Auburn 5, Helena 2

Saint James 5, Beauregard 0

Girls’ Soccer:

Smiths Station 5, Northside Methodist 1

Smiths Station 6, Carroll 1

Boys’ Soccer:

Central 3, Smiths Station 0

Smiths Station 2, Scottsboro 1

Monday, March 3

Baseball:

Beauregard 2, Beulah 0

Softball:

Lee-Scott 10, Montgomery Academy 0